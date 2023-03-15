New Resort in Dominican Republic Built on Sustainability, Culture to Open in June
The Cayo Levantado Resort in the Dominican Republic announced it would welcome its first guests on June 1.
The five-star property is located on the island of Cayo Levantado and brings together elements of sustainability and innovation to create an ecological and cultural impact.
Owned and operated by the family-owned Grupo Pinero—which also boasts the Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts portfolio—the Cayo Levantado Resort was designed to be a unique and differentiated brand in the luxury segment.
“With a profound respect for the environment, we focus our expertise on protecting the delicate ecosystem and preserving its spectacular flora and fauna,” Grupo Pinero Technical Environmental Advisor Pablo del Toro said.
“In order to operate and power the hotel efficiently, gardening, waste management and renewable energy is required,” del Toro continued. “Among the renewable energy sources, you’ll find thermal energy, heat recovery and solar panels.”
Under the concept A Rhythm All Its Own, Cayo Levantado Resort invites guests to cultivate their inner rhythm, designed to promote mind, body and spirit wellness through the Dominican Republic’s four enchanting paths; dubbed REFRESH, RESTORE, RELAX and RENEW.
The property will use pillars of sustainability to create a unique customer experience, including what the property calls “Honoring the Natural Rhythm, Celebrating the Cultural Rhythm and Cultivating Our Inner Rhythm.”
