New Sensira Resort & Spa Caters to the Family Market
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey June 01, 2022
As the family and multigenerational group market continues to flourish, and with space at a premium, travel advisors may want to consider one of the newest all-inclusive properties in the Mexican Caribbean – the all-inclusive Sensira Resort & Spa.
The 359-room beachfront resort, which began welcoming guests last year, caters to those markets as well as to couples and a wide range of other groups.
“What distinguishes us is our focus on all types of families, not just families with children,” said Hobal Torres, the property’s associate director of sales.
“Our intentional incorporation of the Mexican nature of hospitality within our brand is also very distinctive.
“We seek to offer that authentic experience of our culture in every corner of our resort, such as Sensira’s exclusive amenities made in Mexico with Mexican ingredients, including gastronomy where our signature cuisine is led by a Mexican chef.”
Another selling point is the resort’s close proximity to Cancun’s shopping and entertainment district and Playa del Carmen.
“The Cancun airport is also a close distance from our resort, and thanks to this we can cater to wide variety of families in the US in markets with direct flights to Cancun, which includes all major cities in the states,” Torres said.
The property, which a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, is equipped with a wide range of guestrooms and suites; 13 restaurants and bars; three pools, including an infinity pool with activities, a central family pool and adults-only pool with a hydromassage tub; a spa; a gym; an aquapark for kids; age-appropriate children’s clubs; a movie and show theater, a disco; a zipline and climbing wall; and events space, including a range of options for destination weddings.
Going forward, Torres noted that there are plans to expand the brand.
“We are looking to increase the Sensira brand in beach destinations not only in Mexico but also the Caribbean,” he said.
