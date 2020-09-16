New Touchless Sterilization Robot Designed to Clean Hotel Rooms Revealed
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood September 16, 2020
Cloud-based platform CIRQ+ announced its new CIRQ+CLEAN touchless sterilization robot designed to restore consumer confidence in Travel during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The Cbot is a touchless sterilization innovation that dispenses an EPA-registered fluid through an in-room autonomous IoT robot. The non-toxic disinfecting solution has the most up-to-date approvals by the EPA and kills coronavirus and other pathogens on hard, non-porous surfaces.
What to Know Before Traveling to the Caribbean This FallDestination & Tourism
United Airlines Resumes Existing, Adds New Service to Key WestAirlines & Airports
AmaWaterways Suspends River Cruises Through Nov. 15Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
New Poll Shows Airline Demand Could Rise With No Change FeesFeatures & Advice
The cleaning solution is safe for guests and employees.
The CIRQ+CLEAN Cbot combines the CIRQ+ in-room mobile hub with safety, sterilization and touchless technology that can be applied to hotels, schools, businesses, restaurants, larger event spaces and more.
“As technologists and innovators at CIRQ+, we were inspired to rise to the challenge posed by the pandemic to leverage our Ultimate Smart Room platform to create viable solutions,” CIRQ+ founder Yani Deros said. “CIRQ+CLEAN was created to ensure that employees, guests or residents can trust that the property where they are working or staying has implemented the highest standard of health and safety measures.”
The robot will circumnavigate the empty hotel room or other space and dispense an electrostatically-charged disinfectant on surfaces and areas missed by manual cleaning or UV light methods.
Once the Cbot cleans the room, housekeeping can enter and complete routine cleaning before the robot sprays down the room again before the guest enters. Travelers are provided reassurance they are entering a disinfected room through a verbal or written message on the CIRQ+ unit screen.
For more information on United States
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS