Last updated: 02:26 PM ET, Wed September 16 2020

New Touchless Sterilization Robot Designed to Clean Hotel Rooms Revealed

Hotel & Resort Donald Wood September 16, 2020

CIRQ+CLEAN robot.
PHOTO: CIRQ+CLEAN robot. (photo via CIRQ+)

Cloud-based platform CIRQ+ announced its new CIRQ+CLEAN touchless sterilization robot designed to restore consumer confidence in Travel during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The Cbot is a touchless sterilization innovation that dispenses an EPA-registered fluid through an in-room autonomous IoT robot. The non-toxic disinfecting solution has the most up-to-date approvals by the EPA and kills coronavirus and other pathogens on hard, non-porous surfaces.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Anguilla beach

What to Know Before Traveling to the Caribbean This Fall

Destination & Tourism
Key West Florida

United Airlines Resumes Existing, Adds New Service to Key West

Airlines & Airports
Splash Mountain at Disneyland

California Theme Parks Ask Governor for Reopening Guidelines

Entertainment
Fly Free to Europe in 2019

AmaWaterways Suspends River Cruises Through Nov. 15

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
airport, security, travel

New Poll Shows Airline Demand Could Rise With No Change Fees

Features & Advice

The cleaning solution is safe for guests and employees.

The CIRQ+CLEAN Cbot combines the CIRQ+ in-room mobile hub with safety, sterilization and touchless technology that can be applied to hotels, schools, businesses, restaurants, larger event spaces and more.

“As technologists and innovators at CIRQ+, we were inspired to rise to the challenge posed by the pandemic to leverage our Ultimate Smart Room platform to create viable solutions,” CIRQ+ founder Yani Deros said. “CIRQ+CLEAN was created to ensure that employees, guests or residents can trust that the property where they are working or staying has implemented the highest standard of health and safety measures.”

The robot will circumnavigate the empty hotel room or other space and dispense an electrostatically-charged disinfectant on surfaces and areas missed by manual cleaning or UV light methods.

Once the Cbot cleans the room, housekeeping can enter and complete routine cleaning before the robot sprays down the room again before the guest enters. Travelers are provided reassurance they are entering a disinfected room through a verbal or written message on the CIRQ+ unit screen.

For more information on United States

For more Hotel & Resort News

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS