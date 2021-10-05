New York Hilton Midtown Reopens
Hotel & Resort Rich Thomaselli October 05, 2021
Some 18 months after shutting its doors due to the pandemic, the iconic New York Hilton Midtown Hotel has reopened its doors, according to an announcement by Hilton.
The 1,878-room hotel is celebrating with specials – including one with a room that overlooks the route for the equally iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, the Hilton is just five blocks away from Central Park, two blocks from Radio City Music Hall and opposite the Museum of Modern Art. The hotel boasts the largest fitness center in Manhattan with Peloton bikes, as well as newly-elevated cleanliness and disinfection processes.
“Reopening the doors of the New York Hilton Midtown is another step in the recovery of the great city of New York,” New York Hilton Midtown General Manager Diarmuid Dwyer said in a statement. “Our team has used this time to reinvent our customer and guest experiences, and we are excited to welcome guests back to the hotel and the city.”
With the city re-energized, traditional city events like the Thanksgiving Day Parade are expected to return this fall. Located directly on the parade route at the corner of 54th Street and 6th Avenue, New York Hilton Midtown offers several comfortable rooms at the premier vantage point for watching the 95th annual parade. Guests can watch the balloons pass by while enjoying breakfast. For more information, email ThanksgivingHiltonNYC@Hilton.com.
As a thank you to those in the neighborhood who worked so hard to overcome the pandemic, New York Hilton Midtown will be surprising neighborhood baristas, grocery store employees, pharmacy workers, delivery workers and more with complimentary weekend stays.
