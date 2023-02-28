Next Generation Sustainable Retreat Slated to Open in Saudi Arabia
February 28, 2023
Saudi Arabia will be the location of a next-generation, ultra-sustainable getaway from Collective Retreats that promises to “reimagine the meaning of outdoor hospitality.”
Being developed in partnership with NEOM, the property is located in the snowcapped mountains of Northwestern Saudi Arabia and is expected to open at the beginning of 2026. When complete, Collective Trojena will feature 60 open-air guest rooms, as well as meeting spaces, dramatic water features, communal campfires, and even “fire-inspired culinary experiences.”
Information released online about the project says “guests will be immersed in a journey that creates a true appreciation” of the property’s awe-inspiring mountain location. The property is being designed to evoke the intrepid spirit of the Collective Retreats brand, while also showcasing natural and developed landscapes.
Collective Retreats has long been a pioneer in outdoor, experiential hospitality. And the upcoming property will live up to that track record, offering visitors the opportunity to take part in a variety of outdoor activities ranging from skiing and snowboarding to high-altitude training, paragliding, mountain biking, hiking, yoga, and water sports. The goal is to offer guests “immersive wellness, water, and discovery activities,” says the property’s website. There will also be special dining experiences onsite and musical festivals.
Sustainability features include the property being 100 percent powered by solar and wind energy. The property will also develop technology focused on water desalination and brine processing in order to achieve zero waste residual.
Since its inception, Collective Retreats has been lauded for its innovative thinking and passionate commitment to sustainability, making them the ideal partner for the Trojena NEOM project,” said Philip Gullet, executive director and region head at Trojena. “Collective Retreats will be outstanding stewards of this new outdoor retreat experience in Trojena and will perfectly complement the environmental and sustainability principles and practices that are at the core of the NEOM project.”
This partnership is the latest agreement between NEOM's Hotel Development division and a prominent hotel brand. NEOM has spearheaded the building of a "future-centric" hospitality ecosystem in the region.
Saudi Arabia has been the focus of a whole host of travel industry developments and news in recent weeks in months. Most recently, the country took another step forward in making it easier to visit by launching a new, free-of-charge four-day stopover transit visa for air travelers.
The new program, which is detailed on the SAUDIA website, allows travelers to book an international flight with a stopover of up to 96 hours in the country, during which visitors can perform Umrah and the Prophet’s Mosque, as well as explore tourist and historic attractions
