Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Is Heading to Colombia
Janeen Christoff March 02, 2020
Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts is heading to Colombia.
A report in Reportur says that Karisma Hotels & Resorts is planning a new outpost of the popular, family-friendly brand in Cartagena. It will be the third property for the brand and the first in South America.
Nickelodeon’s second property will open this year in the Riviera Maya. It will have 350 guestrooms designed for families and multigenerational groups.
The resort chain is known as much for providing younger guests the chance to interact with their favorite television characters as it is for its high-end family experience.
Guests will be wowed by five-star accommodations, food and amenities as well as by character breakfasts and Nickelodeon-themed attractions that include SpongeBob Squarepants and Dora the Explorer.
Few details are known about the Cartagena location of the hotel; however, the Riviera Maya property will feature Gourmet Inclusive eateries, themed accommodations and one of the area’s largest waterparks.
