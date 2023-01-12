Last updated: 12:17 PM ET, Thu January 12 2023

Nobu Expands Global Footprint in 2023

Hotel & Resort Noreen Kompanik January 12, 2023

Nobu Villa at Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace
Nobu Villa, Caesar's Palace

Nobu Hospitality announced the opening of five new hotels in 2023 in Rome, Marrakech, Atlantic City, San Sebastián and Toronto, with recent additions in Bangkok and Abu Dhabi.

2023 marks Nobu Hotels’ 10th anniversary. Each of its 32 hotel destinations have been carefully selected, utilizing the concept of Kokoro, the Japanese word for heartfelt.

This year, Nobu also welcomes the brand’s first luxury residences in Toronto and Los Cabos. Six other residential projects in the pipeline include Al Khobar, Danang, Abu Dhabi, Tulum, Orlando, and Punta Cana.

Nobu Hotel Marrakech

As the first hotel venture into Africa, Nobu Hotel Marrakech will open its doors in January 2023. Just steps away from the city’s cultural epicenter, the destination includes 71 spacious suites, a stunning rooftop lounge and restaurant, a 2,000 sq. ft luxurious spa and fitness center, indoor and outdoor swimming pools and the first Nobu restaurant in Marrakech.

Nobu Residences Los Cabos

Home to 60 exclusive residences next to the Nobu Hotel Los Cabos with impressive views of the neighboring championship golf course, the Residences offers distinctive luxurious service, exclusive restaurants and special amenities.

Nobu Hotel Atlantic City

In partnership with the Caesar’s casino chain, Nobu Atlantic City is part of Caesar’s $400 million investment. A Nobu restaurant opened in November 2022 offering spectacular floor-to-ceiling window views of the Atlantic overlooking the Boardwalk.

Nobu Hotel Roma

This property expected to open in spring 2023, transformed the luxurious Grand Hotel into a stylish Nobu Hotel and Restaurant. Located in the historic heart of Rome, the hotel boasts 116 guest rooms and suites, a spectacular green-rooftop terrace, full-service spa, fitness center, and restaurant offering 24-hour in-room dining.

Nobu Hotel San Sebastián

With a strong focus on cuisine, local culture, architectural design and an air of celebrity, Nobu San Sebastián overlooks La Concha Bay. Scheduled to open in July 2023, the hotel offers 20 luxuriously- designed guest rooms and suites and a 98-seat Nobu restaurant offering panoramic water and city views.

Nobu Hotel & Residences Toronto

Located in the heart of Toronto’s entertainment district, the hotel’s two towers rise 45 stories above the city with 658 residential units, 36 luxury hotel suites, and a ground floor restaurant. Nobu Hotel Toronto at the top of the west tower offers panoramic views of the Toronto skyline.

