Outrigger Recognized for Exceptional Environmental Stewardship
January 24, 2022
Five of Outrigger’s Hawaii properties have been recognized for exceptional environmental stewardship by the State of Hawaii’s Green Business Program for their energy efficiency and sustainable business practices at an awards event January 14.
Fourteen venues and events were recognized in the ceremony, with five belonging to Outrigger. The five properties are the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort, Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger, Waikiki Malia by Outrigger and the OHANA Waikiki East by Outrigger.
Hawaiian Governor David Ige and first lady Dawn Amano-Ige presided over the awards ceremony. “It is an honor to present these awards that recognize the commitment and hard work done by businesses and organizations to make Hawai‘i more sustainable,” said Ige. “Not only do their achievements keep utility costs down and create a more sustainable environment for them individually as businesses, they also are collectively contributing to Hawai‘i’s clean energy goals.”
Practices at the resorts range from reducing water consumption and reducing waste, like offering reusable water bottles and more recyclable products. The properties have also changed their light bulbs to more energy-efficient models. The resorts also encourage guests to practice responsible travel and sustainability practices.
“Outrigger is doubling down on our ESG efforts to care for the environment and the communities we serve,” said Jeff Wagoner, president and CEO of Outrigger Hospitality Group. “We are pleased to receive this prestigious recognition from the State of Hawai‘i and will continue to champion environmental stewardship, while finding ways to encourage our guests, hosts and partners to help create a greener Hawai‘i for generations to come.”
Hawaii has been stepping up its sustainability initiatives throughout the pandemic; this next year will be a big shift in Hawaiian tourism, with the state's tourism organization looking towards attracting more responsible travelers interested in more sustainable stays and voluntourism experiences. Hawaii's Green Business Program is part of this shift.
