Last updated: 10:24 AM ET, Thu April 28 2022

Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort Reopens After $80 Million Renovation

Hotel & Resort Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Lacey Pfalz April 28, 2022

Outrigger Hotels, Outrigger Resorts, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort
Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort's grand opening. (photo via Outrigger Hospitality Group)

Following an $80 million renovation, the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort reopened on April 26 with a reopening that included a traditional Hawaiian blessing and dedication ceremony.

Renovations were made property-wide and included updates to the resort’s rooms and public indoor and outdoor spaces.

The resort’s renovated restaurant, Kani Ka Pila Grille, which means “let’s play music” in Hawaiian, will offer live music, story-telling sessions and more along with delicious Hawaiian dishes. The stage welcomed its first performer during the opening ceremony, award-winning slack-key guitarist Cyril Pahinui.

Outrigger Hospitality Group, Outrigger resorts, Hawaii resorts, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort
Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort Ocean Tower Ocean View Room. (photo via Outrigger Hospitality Group)

The reopening celebration welcomed 500 VIP guests to the resort, including public officials, executives, partners, musicians and more. Kumu Blaine Kia led the Hawaiian blessing of the resort. The event donated $5,000 to support local nonprofits through the Outrigger CARES foundation.

“It is with great pride that we welcome friends old and new to celebrate our reimagined Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort,” said Outrigger President and CEO Jeff Wagoner.

“Through this extensive transformation, our goal was to ensure that this was a place for locals and visitors alike to come and enjoy Waikiki as it should be – where Hawaiian music lifts our spirits, where local foods nourish our bodies and local culture enriches our minds.”

Outrigger Hospitality Group, Outrigger resorts, Hawaii resorts, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort
The newly renovated lobby at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort. (photo via Outrigger Hospitality Group)

Jeff Wagoner also announced that Outrigger will spend $300 million to renovate its other Hawaiian properties.

For more information about the resort, please click here.

For more information on Outrigger Hotels & Resorts, Hawaii

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
A yoga class at Selina Playa Venao in Panama

Hospitality Brand Selina Unveils Giveaway for Nurses

All-Inclusive Resorts Booming as Travel Demand Surges

gallery icon April Hotel & Resort News You Might Have Missed

Regent Hotels & Resorts Opens Its First Resort In Vietnam, Regent Phu Quoc

Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort’s Aruba Elements Create Ideal Getaway

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS