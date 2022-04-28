Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort Reopens After $80 Million Renovation
Following an $80 million renovation, the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort reopened on April 26 with a reopening that included a traditional Hawaiian blessing and dedication ceremony.
Renovations were made property-wide and included updates to the resort’s rooms and public indoor and outdoor spaces.
The resort’s renovated restaurant, Kani Ka Pila Grille, which means “let’s play music” in Hawaiian, will offer live music, story-telling sessions and more along with delicious Hawaiian dishes. The stage welcomed its first performer during the opening ceremony, award-winning slack-key guitarist Cyril Pahinui.
The reopening celebration welcomed 500 VIP guests to the resort, including public officials, executives, partners, musicians and more. Kumu Blaine Kia led the Hawaiian blessing of the resort. The event donated $5,000 to support local nonprofits through the Outrigger CARES foundation.
“It is with great pride that we welcome friends old and new to celebrate our reimagined Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort,” said Outrigger President and CEO Jeff Wagoner.
“Through this extensive transformation, our goal was to ensure that this was a place for locals and visitors alike to come and enjoy Waikiki as it should be – where Hawaiian music lifts our spirits, where local foods nourish our bodies and local culture enriches our minds.”
Jeff Wagoner also announced that Outrigger will spend $300 million to renovate its other Hawaiian properties.
For more information about the resort, please click here.
