Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort Reopens Following $80 Million Revamp
Hotel & Resort Outrigger Hotels & Resorts Laurie Baratti April 30, 2021
The Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach—one of only seven resorts to hold the distinction of sitting directly upon the sands of famed Waikiki Beach—today unveiled its new $80-million transformation, with a completely renovated collection of guest rooms and suites, plus other exciting property updates. All of which combine barefoot luxury with a pervasive sense of place and a host of elements designed to honor Hawaii’s cultural legacy.
In redesigning its flagship property, Outrigger Resorts’ vision has been focused on creating a “contemporary beachfront retreat rooted in Hawaiian culture” and with an emphasis on wellness and unmatched hospitality. Preview rates are starting as low as $179 per night.
Marcus Krebs, the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach’s new General Manager, said: “In reimagining the resort, we sought to preserve all that makes the Outrigger Reef special for guests, while also bringing in new energy and elegance to the property. Guests will experience a fresh new vision of Waikiki that’s true to its vibrant heritage.”
The sweeping renovation has yielded several sophisticated property enhancements, including a newly upgraded and expanded inventory of guest rooms and suites; refreshed pool area; new wellness wing; Coral Kids Club; fully reimagined Kani Ka Pila Grille and stage; elevated retail outlets; and a new signature Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman beachfront restaurant.
Jeff Wagoner, president and CEO of Outrigger Hospitality Group, said: “The $80 million investment at our flagship Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort infuses fresh energy and elegance into this iconic destination that was historically a place of healing and rejuvenation for Hawaiian royalty.” That historical legacy is immediately called to mind upon approaching the new front entrance, which has been dramatically altered to authentically reflect Waikiki’s cultural legacy and its undiminished spirit of Aloha.
The new arrival experience begins upon entering through an impressive A-frame “hale” (house) atrium, illuminated by lanterns crafted from traditional fishing baskets, which radiates the warmth and elegance of a traditional Hawaiian beach house. The lobby features a 30-foot mural of a double-hulled canoe, painted by the Polynesian Voyaging Society’s co-founder and beloved Hawaiian historian, Herb Kãne, in tribute to Outrigger’s decades-long connection with the society.
Guest rooms and suites now exude an upscale, modern, residential feel that’s been achieved by blending classic Polynesian design with a tropical, Mid-century modern aesthetic. Carefully curated artworks—including historical photography, contemporary sea life illustrations and original voyaging artwork (again, by celebrated artist-historian, Herb Käne)—adorn the walls of every guest room and hallways. Of course, many rooms also boast a breathtaking ocean view that’s always certain to steal the show.
Outrigger Reef’s expansive resort grounds encompass three distinct accommodations: the Ocean Tower, the Pacific Tower and the new Diamond Head Tower. The last of these is a five-story oceanfront building that’s been remade into 23 brand-new, spacious guest rooms and deluxe suites. It will also soon be home to the exclusive Voyager 47 Club Lounge (available to guests in suites or club-level rooms), the new Waiola Wellness Wing, Coral Kids Club and Monkeypod Kitchen.
There is one longstanding aspect of Outrigger Reef that won’t be changing—the resort’s ongoing commitment to maintaining its authentic Hawaiian heritage and sharing that living legacy with guests. Krebs remarked: “For decades, Outrigger Reef has been a beacon of Hawaiian culture with our award-winning cultural programming, one-of-a-kind Hawaiian artifacts, daily live Hawaiian music and spectacular beachfront location.
A host of cultural activities are led by master craftspeople and performers to help immerse guests in Hawaiian culture and heritage, such as hula, ukulele, lei-making and wood-carving classes; “talk stories” conducted by native Hawaiian navigators; and onsite exhibits that detail the islands’ seafaring history.
“The resort’s rich tradition of celebrating the voyaging canoe and wayfinding, everlasting symbols of exploration and courage, permeate brilliantly throughout the physical spaces and come to life in family-friendly programming at the new cultural activities center—creating a uniquely authentic guest experience,” said Krebs.
With the resort’s soft reopening commencing today, guests can now readily enjoy the brand-new room and suite products, enhanced pool area and the refreshed poolside Kani Ka Pila Grille restaurant, which now boasts a larger stage and additional open-air seating. A nightly live music lineup of award-winning performers at Kani Ka Pila Grille will also resume this evening, reaffirming the venue’s reputation as Waikiki’s home of Hawaiian music.
Some of Outrigger Reef’s new public spaces won’t be fully available until Fall 2021, including its overhauled market and retail areas, as well as the Monkeypod Kitchen. The all-new signature restaurant—headed by culinary pioneer and a Hawaii Regional Cuisine founder, Chef Peter Merriman—will complement the resort’s refreshed design by likewise evoking a sense of place, using local materials and working with area artists to bring the 12,000-square-foot beachfront space to life.
One of the shared hallmarks of both Outrigger between Monkeypod Kitchen is authenticity. The dining experience there will invite guests to connect with the islands through food, drink and live music while supporting positive change within the surrounding community. The menu deliberately imparts a deeper connection to the lands and people involved in the creation of each dish and drink by highlighting high-quality, socially conscious and sustainably sourced products from Hawaii’s local ranchers, farmers, fishers, brewers and distillers. When it opens later this year, Monkeypod Kitchen will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and an all-day bar menu filled with flavorful cocktails, hand-picked wines and craft beers.
For more information, visit outriggerreef.com.
