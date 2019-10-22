Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts Celebrate Day of the Dead
The Day of the Dead (Dia de Los Muertos) is one of Mexico’s most noted holidays.
The ancient tradition has been around for thousands of years and is celebrated throughout the Central and Southern regions of the country where family and friends gather to pray for and remember their friends and family members who have passed away.
Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts are giving guests the opportunity to commemorate the holiday with a number of events.
At Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos, a special “Dia de Muertos” menu has been created at Blanc Ocean and will be available from November 1-2, 2019.
The five-course meal includes cempasuchil salad, tamal nejo with green pipian sauce and sour plums, the catch of the day accompanied nicuatole, steak with pozol and the final course, chocolate coffin, dulce de leche, tequila and guava.
Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun will also hold a special Day of the Dead event. The festivities will take place at Blanc Luna. A welcome cocktail kicks off the celebration, which is followed by a presentation of the history of the altar where pictures of deceased family members and friends are displayed.
Dinner includes a Mexican buffet, and the evening concludes with a show depicting the Day of the Dead.
On November 2 at The Grand at Moon Palace Cancun, celebrations will be held at “El Pueblito,” a traditional Mexican village within the resort.
Guests will dine on a variety of various authentic dishes, including pan de muerto and sugar skulls. There will also be live performances by Mariachis as well as a screening of the movie “Coco,” which was inspired by the holiday.
