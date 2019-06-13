Palladium Eliminating Single-Use Plastics From Resorts in Americas
Palladium Hotel Group has announced an enhanced sustainability policy aimed at eliminating single-use plastics at many of its resorts worldwide, replacing them with biodegradable or reusable materials.
The Spanish hotel company first began eliminating single-use plastics at Hard Rock Hotels in Ibiza and Tenerife, Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel, and Palladium Hotels and Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts in Europe, an effort that was recognized by the Foundation for the Conservation of Ibiza and Formentera (IPF). Now, the company will begin eliminating them from TRS Hotels and Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts in Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Brazil.
A Global Commitment
The policy is part of “Palladium Feeling Green,” Palladium’s platform that advocates sustainable tourism at the company’s resorts, with the goal of raising awareness of the role that people and companies play in fighting climate change and preserving the environment.
As part of Palladium Feeling Green, Palladium Hotel Group continuously promotes actions in all its hotels regarding waste management, reduced water use, minimizing its carbon footprint and saving energy. The platform also encompasses special events at the resorts to align with worldwide environmental observances. For example, during World Oceans Day on June 8, staff at the children’s club at the Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts in Riviera Maya, Mexico, conducted an activity to educate the children about ocean pollution. During World Environment Day on June 5, staff at several of the company’s hotels in Mexico and the Caribbean participated in a beach cleanup. In September, the company will recognize International Coastal Cleaning Day in several of its hotels located in the Americas.
Environmental Awards
Palladium Hotel Group has received numerous awards for its commitment to the environment. These include Earthcheck certifications awarded to TRS Yucatan Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico; TRS Turquesa Hotel in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife in Spain; as well as the Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts in Punta Cana; Riviera Maya; Riviera Nayarit; Montego Bay, Jamaica; and Imbassaí, Brazil.
Additional awards include Blue Flag beach awards, given to Kantenah Bay Beach in Riviera Maya and Cortecito Beach in Punta Cana; the S Distinction, granted by the Mexican Ministry of Tourism to Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts in Riviera Maya and Riviera Nayarit; the Sustainable Clean Beach seal granted by the Mexican Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources to Grand Palladium Vallarta Resort & Spa; and the Travelife certificate to TRS Cap Cana Hotel in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
