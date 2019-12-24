Palladium Features Vegas-Worthy Entertainment in Mexico and the Caribbean
Hotel & Resort Palladium Hotel Group Janeen Christoff December 24, 2019
Travelers to TRS Turquesa Hotel are in for a treat when they visit Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
The new CHIC Cabaret & Restaurant is a one-of-a-kind gastronomic and sensory experience that delights guests staying at Palladium Hotel Group’s luxurious, adults-only TRS Hotels.
Now, that experience is also offered in Punta Cana at the TRS Turquesa Hotel.
“CHIC Cabaret & Restaurant has enthralled and delighted our guests at TRS Hotels in Riviera Maya and Costa Mujeres, and we’re thrilled to bring this concept to Punta Cana,” said Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, the company’s vice president of sales and marketing, the Americas.
“It’s a can’t-miss experience that elevates our standard of excellence and enhances our value proposition.”
The dinner show is a musical spectacle that wows guests with light, color and energy emblematic of Moulin Rouge in Paris. The show also moves through the decades to the 50’s rock n roll era and includes modern-day pop and Latin hits.
The adults-only experience blends dance, music and gastronomy and includes a welcome drink, a multi-course dinner and a nightclub with unlimited premium drinks.
Tickets to CHIC Cabaret & Restaurant are complimentary for guests staying at TRS Hotels, and the show is also available to guests of Grand Palladium Bavaro Suites Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium Palace Resort Spa & Casino and Grand Palladium Punta Cana Resort & Spa. The event takes place Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The award-winning dining and show concept is also located at TRS Coral Hotel in Costa Mujeres, Mexico, and at TRS Yucatan Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico.
In addition to an exclusive dining experience, guests staying at TRS Turquesa Hotel will find 370 spacious suites, several other dining venues and bars and a variety of health and wellness offerings.
