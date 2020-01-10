Palladium Hotel Group Focuses on Sustainability
Palladium Hotel Group (PHG) is “feeling green.”
Last year, the resort company launched the Palladium Feeling Green initiative that aims to increase its commitment to sustainability.
The effort began with the elimination of single-use plastics at Hard Rock Hotels in Ibiza and Tenerife, Ushuaia Ibiza Beach Hotel and Palladium Hotels and Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts in Europe.
The effort was recognized by the Foundation for the Conservation of Ibiza and Formentera (IPF), and the company is now eliminating these harmful plastics from TRS Hotels and Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts in Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Brazil.
As part of its environmental platform, PHG continuously promotes actions in all its hotels regarding waste management, reduced water use, minimizing its carbon footprint and saving energy.
Palladium Feeling Green also features special events that honor worldwide environmental observances.
Last June, the children’s club at the Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts in Riviera Maya, Mexico, honored World Oceans Day with an activity to educate the children about ocean pollution.
Several PHG properties in Mexico and the Caribbean participated in a beach cleanup to celebrate World Environment Day, and several resorts recognized International Coastal Cleaning Day in September.
PHG’s environmental efforts have been rewarded in the industry. Earthcheck has awarded certifications for TRS Yucatan Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico; TRS Turquesa Hotel in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife in Spain; as well as the Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts in Punta Cana; Riviera Maya; Riviera Nayarit; Montego Bay, Jamaica; and Imbassai, Brazil.
Blue Flag beach awards have also been given to Kantenah Bay Beach in Riviera Maya and Cortecito Beach in Punta Cana, and the S Distinction, granted by the Mexican Ministry of Tourism, was given to Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts in Riviera Maya and Riviera Nayarit.
The Mexican Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources has also granted the Sustainable Clean Beach seal to Grand Palladium Vallarta Resort & Spa.
The TRS Cap Cana Hotel in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic has also been honored for sustainability with the Travelife certificate.
