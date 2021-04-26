Palladium Offers COVID-19 Vaccinations to Dominican Republic Hotel Staff
Hotel & Resort Palladium Hotel Group April 26, 2021
WHY IT RATES: It is not mandatory, but Palladium Hotel Group is encouraging all staff to receive the vaccination. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor
Palladium Hotel Group takes another step towards revitalizing travel by encouraging employees at its Dominican Republic properties to receive vaccinations. The hotel group plans to administer vaccinations to all employees who wish to receive it by Friday, April 30. Vaccination efforts have begun at all six Dominican Republic properties: Grand Palladium Palace Resort, Spa & Casino, Grand Palladium Bávaro Suites Resort & Spa, Grand Palladium Punta Cana Resort & Spa, TRS Turquesa Hotel, TRS Cap Cana Hotel and Dominican Fiesta Hotel & Casino.
With the launch of the Dominican Republic’s Responsible Recovery of Tourism plan and its “Vacúnate RD” campaign, the destination aims to vaccinate the country's 7.8 million adults by the end of 2021. While Palladium Hotel Group is not requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the hotel group is highly recommending it. On-property vaccination efforts began Monday, April 26 in the ballrooms of Palladium Hotel Group’s Dominican Republic properties.
“By implementing this vaccination program, Palladium Hotel Group hopes to position its properties as one of the safest vacation resorts in the destination, just in time for summer travel,” said Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, VP of Sales and Marketing for the Americas for Palladium Hotel Group. “We support the Dominican Republic’s rigorous vaccination efforts and are committed to making COVID-19 vaccines easily accessible to our dedicated staff,” she added.
Palladium Hotel Group remains the number one choice for a fun and safe vacation for every type of traveler. TRS Cap Cana Hotel offers an exclusive stay in an adults-only seafront hotel. Grand Palladium Palace Resort, Spa & Casino, Grand Palladium Bávaro Suites Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium Punta Cana Resort & Spa, all residing in the same complex, offers world-class services and thrilling entertainment for couples, friends and families. TRS Turquesa Hotel, perfect for those looking to visit Punta Cana and stay at an adults-only beachfront hotel, offers couples seeking a romantic vacation or groups of friends looking to enjoy a relaxing trip, the privacy and personalized service of an exclusive VIP getaway. Dominican Fiesta Hotel & Casino is located in one of the quietest and most elegant areas of Dominican Republic’s capital city, Santo Domingo.
Palladium Hotel Group currently offers COVID-19 antigen rapid testing on-property FREE OF CHARGE to guests traveling to the U.S. or to any other country with similar requirements. Travel window for free testing will be valid as long as the CDC requires it to re-enter the country. The hotel group’s health and safety protocols are certified by SGS, the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification services company.
SOURCE: Palladium Hotel Group press release.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Palladium Hotel Group, Dominican Republic
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS