Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun Officially Opens
Hotel & Resort Blue Diamond Resorts Rich Thomaselli January 30, 2021
They rolled out the red carpet on Friday to officially open Cancun’s latest blockbuster hotel, the Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun.
The resort is situated on the shores of Costa Mujeres.
"It's been an amazing journey leading my all-star cast of employees to prepare for the grand opening of Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun," General Manager Jonathan Iriarte said in a statement.
“The Planet Hollywood brand is dedicated to delivering unique and memorable experiences, and with this new resort we wanted to rewrite the script on what an all-inclusive vacation should look like. We can’t wait for our guests to experience the resort’s VIP line-up of features and attractions."
The resort features many amenities, to be sure, including:
– An 898-room new-build resort reflective of the iconic lifestyle brand, complete with Hollywood memorabilia and curated entertainment-themed experiences
– 11 world-class restaurants, nine bars and a café, in addition to two specialty restaurants reserved exclusively for Adult Scene guests
– Amenities include PUMPED fitness center, PH Spa & Beauty Bar, four swimming pools, a lazy river, Shipwreck Cove and Jurassic Splash Park, FlowRider surf simulator, Labyrinth, a mini-golf course, on-site cinema and Planet Play – the first-of-its-kind indoor adventure park
– The first-ever Adult Scene – an adults-only ‘resort-within-a-resort’ concept offering guests (18+) Planet Hollywood’s signature celebrity-inspired experience in an exclusive resort setting
