Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun Pushes Opening to 2021
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz December 16, 2020
Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts announced on December 15 that the Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun will push its opening to January 29, 2021.
The resort, located in Costa Mujeres, Mexico, was scheduled to debut December 15, 2020, but the all-inclusive resort has not yet reached completion of every facility on the property. Until every facility on the resort is completed, the resort will remain closed.
This also applies to the resort’s unique ‘resort-within-a-resort’ concept, the Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun, which will be located within the property.
Guests older than eighteen will be able to enjoy adults-only restaurants, pools, beaches and other amenities in a relaxing and energizing area, while also being able to use any of the other amenities throughout the resort.
The resort features four pools, a lazy river, eleven bars and a cafe, as well as thirteen different dining options. The all-inclusive hotel will also feature plenty of fun activities for children, too, with two different clubs for children and teens, two children’s swim areas and more.
