Planet Hollywood Cancun Builds Promotion Around Top Gun Sequel
Hotel & Resort Rich Thomaselli October 31, 2021
‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ the long-awaited sequel to the Tom Cruise 1986 blockbuster ‘Top Gun,’ is finally set to debut in May of 2022 in thousands of theaters.
Now Planet Hollywood Cancun has built a promotion package around the new film called ‘Maverick In Mexico.’
The equally legendary Planet Hollywood franchise is taking reservations for the four-day themed experience that starts at $3,500 per person.
Fans of the film can book the ‘Maverick in Mexico’ package now until June 30, 2022, and travel any time before Sept. 30, 2022.
Packages include a four-night stay at Planet Hollywood Cancun’s Producer’s Suite. In addition, there will be a private discovery flight via Fly Tours Cancun where guests will fly basic maneuvers such as straight and level flight, climbs, descents and turns all from the co-pilot’s seat.
Guests will also have their turn flying a futuristic jetpack.
In the rooms, guests will find the iconic Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses worn by Cruise in the film, and they will have a chance to recreate the famous beach volleyball scene from the original movie with access to their own volleyball court.
Planet Hollywood Cancun is located in Costa Mujeres, just north of Cancun’s Hotel Zone. The all-inclusive resort features 898 luxury suites, 11 world-class restaurants and 11 bars.
