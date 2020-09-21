Planet Hollywood Cancun to Roll Out the Red Carpet for Guests in December
Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun will be rolling out the red carpet for its guests when it makes its premiere as Planet Hollywood Resorts’ second all-inclusive resort on Dec. 15, 2020, following the debut of Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica in October 2018.
But don’t let the name fool you. The new property is actually located in nearby Costa Mujeres. “As far as beach destinations in Mexico go, Cancun is always in the spotlight with its lively restaurants, high-energy nightlife and inviting white-sand beaches,” said Todd Kirlik, director of global relationships for Blue Diamond Resorts, which operates Planet Hollywood Resorts. “Just 30 minutes north of Cancun, though, Costa Mujeres sets the stage for vacation excellence with a location close enough to enjoy all Cancun has to offer, but also far enough that it delivers tranquility with an intimate atmosphere and laid-back vibe.”
Part and parcel to a vacation at Planet Hollywood Resorts is its Vacation Like a Star experience, which “revolves around our ability to anticipate the needs of guests and in turn, provide them with ‘surprise and delight’ experiences that create a unique vacation, Kirlik said.
“The Vacation like a Star experience creates a memorable vacation that acts as a stimulus to create loyal guests who will tell our stories and recommend the Planet Hollywood brand whenever given the chance,” he added. “With vegan-friendly menu items, a ‘PHit philosophy’ aimed at making each stay a holistic experience of body, mind and spirit, authentic Hollywood memorabilia and captivating entertainment, Planet Hollywood offers an upscale getaway for every lifestyle.”
In all, the resort will be equipped with 898 guestrooms and suites, 566 of which will be set in the main resort and 332 at Adult Scene, a new adults-only resort-within-a-resort concept with a private beachfront and pool area, swim-up bar and waiter service and two specialty restaurants.
“At Planet Hollywood, we pride ourselves on delivering the hottest culinary trends from around the world,” Kirlik said. “With 11 restaurants, including celebrity chef Guy Fieri’s burger joint, and vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free choices, we are committed to giving guests memorable dining experiences that are tailored to their tastes.”
The resort will unveil several new food-and-beverage options as part of the brand’s Crave – World of Flavors program. “The new 6th Sense – Chef’s Table experience is sure to be a highlight with a personal chef and custom-crafted menu of dishes catered to guests’ own unique tastes,” said Kirlik. “Another new one, Studio Disco Bar & Lounge, will be the perfect place to live the VIP experience and dance the night away in paradise.”
The property will also feature plenty of action-packed activities and attractions, including Shipwreck Cove, Jurassic Splash Park, a FlowRider surf simulator, a nine-hole golf course, a lazy river with water myriad activities, a Stars Kids Club, a Teens Club and a movie theater.
“Planet Hollywood Cancun will also feature a first-of-its-kind, on-site adventure park, Planet Play, where adults and kids alike can have fun indoors as well,” Kirlik said. “There will be a trampoline zone, golf simulator, basketball court and arcade.”
On the health and safety front, the resort has implemented its Safety-Assured Vacations program, comprising advanced health and safety measures to protect both guests and employees from the spread of illness, Kirlik said.
Protocols include continuous cleaning and sanitizing of all public and shared spaces (pools, beaches, restaurants, lobbies, elevators, etc.), the use of advanced-grade disinfectant products, the use of hand sanitizers throughout the property, sanitization of guest touchpoints in rooms, an updated room service process, reduced capacities for restaurants and indoor facilities, physical distancing guidelines with floor markers and furniture spaced six feet apart in common spaces.
“All guests arriving to the resort will require a temperature check and sanitation of shoes, hands and baggage upon entry,” Kirlik said, adding that the property is also implementing an online pre-check-in service for safe and seamless arrival experiences.
The company is also offering All-In Medical Insurance provided by MAS Servicios, Kirlik said, which covers expenses for accidents or illnesses incurred while on vacation, including COVID-19 related illnesses.
The resort is offering a Grand Debut Offer, which provides guests who book an Entourage Suite starting at $165 per person with $500 in resort credits and with up to two kids staying free.
