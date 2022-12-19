Playa Brings Jewel Resorts Brand to the Dominican Republic
Playa Hotels & Resorts announced it has expanded its Jewel Resorts brand with the addition of two new Jewel Resorts in the Dominican Republic.
Scheduled to open on December 21, Jewel Punta Cana will be the first-ever Jewel resort in the Dominican Republic. The 620-room, all-ages property is located 20 minutes from the Punta Cana International Airport on Uvero Alto Beach.
To celebrate the opening, Jewel Punta Cana is offering a limited-time grand opening rate of $99 per person, per night.
“The addition of Jewel Punta Cana and Jewel Palm Beach to Playa's portfolio is a natural expansion of the Jewel brand given its success in Jamaica and its appeals to a mid-level luxury clientele,” Playa Senior Vice President Dean Sullivan said.
“These two resorts are a welcomed addition for guests looking for an exceptional, yet affordable, vacation in the Dominican Republic,” Sullivan continued.
On January 7, 2023, the 500-room Jewel Palm Beach will debut, which is located 35 minutes from Jewel Punta Cana and will face the Caribbean Sea. The property is also offering a special grand opening rate of $105 per person per night, beginning on December 26.
Earlier this month, TravelPulse’s Valentín Fuentes highlighted the five features that make Playa Hotels & Resorts one of the most prominent hotel groups in the world.
