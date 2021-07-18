Tie the Knot With Playa’s Limited Time Wedding Offerings
Codie Liermann July 18, 2021
Couples looking to book a destination wedding in Mexico or the Caribbean have plenty of options when they choose Playa Hotels & Resorts. From Puerto Vallarta and Cancun in Mexico to Cap Cana and La Romana in the Dominican Republic and Rose Hall in Jamaica, brides and grooms have several tropical locations to choose from.
The resort company recently announced brand-new bonus events and price reductions on most of its popular wedding packages, which means destination wedding couples will not only save money but also enjoy extra perks.
For a limited time only, couples can book an Intimate Elegance or Lavish & Opulent package on select dates and get an extra 10 percent off. In addition to the savings, groups with five to 34 rooms receive a free one-hour cocktail party, and wedding parties with 35 or more rooms receive a free one-hour cocktail party and a free two-hour dinner.
The Intimate Elegance wedding package is perfect for couples in search of a small gathering. Whether it’s exchanging vows on the shoreline or in a gazebo with ocean views, this package allows the couple along with their closest friends and family to enjoy a relaxed experience. The package includes a beachfront massage and a romantic beachfront dinner for two that the couple can enjoy during their stay.
The Lavish & Opulent package option lets wedding couples step it up a notch. In addition to the ceremony, cocktail hour and private reception with a three-course meal, this package includes extra touches such as floral centerpieces, personalized menu cards and chocolate-dipped strawberries delivered to the suite on the wedding night. This option is for couples celebrating with up to 20 guests.
Playa Hotels & Resorts not only has several destinations to choose from but a range of all-inclusive properties located within those places. With both adults-only and family-friendly resorts, everyone is sure to find a place that fits their needs.
The wedding specialists are also readily available to help create the event of each couples' dreams. The resort company knows each wedding vision is different, which is why the packages can be customized to meet each party’s unique needs.
Wedding couples wanting to extend their celebration and get a jumpstart on their honeymoon can choose to linger longer at the resort they get married at or choose to venture out to another location for a romantic honeymoon vacation.
Contact a travel advisor to learn more or to get your destination wedding booked.
-
-
-
-
