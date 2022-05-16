Last updated: 12:12 PM ET, Mon May 16 2022

Playa's Sanctuary Cap Cana To Join Marriott's Luxury Collection

Playa Hotels & Resorts and Marriott International have joined forces to debut the latter's first all-inclusive extension of The Luxury Collection brand in the Dominican Republic with Sanctuary Cap Cana, a Luxury Collection Adult All-Inclusive Resort.

Following the agreement between Sanctuary Cap Cana owner Francisco Martínez and Marriott, the new resort will open this summer under The Luxury Collection brand. The property is expected to become the first Playa-managed resort under a Marriott International brand.

The adults-only all-inclusive 325-room resort was renovated as recently as 2019 and features as many as five a la carte restaurants, a half-dozen bars, five pools and its own nightlife destination in Sanctuary Town. Guests to this part of the Dominican Republic will also have access to amazing beaches, the Jack Nicklaus-designed "Punta Espada" golf course, a state-of-the-art marina offering more than 150 slips capable of accommodating yachts up to 150 feet and an equestrian center boasting a pair of world-class polo fields designed by Alejandro Batros.

"We are thrilled to bring our first The Luxury Collection all-inclusive brand extension to the Dominican Republic and we are grateful to the Martínez family for developing such a unique resort," Laurent de Kousemaeker, Chief Development Officer, Caribbean and Latin America, Marriott International, said in a statement. "We are also excited for the opportunity to work with Playa Hotels & Resorts, a very reputable all-inclusive operator."

"In our first joint venture with Marriott International, Sanctuary Cap Cana is the perfect choice for the level of style and sophistication that has made Marriott’s The Luxury Collection resorts the standard-bearer for unique, one-of-a-kind vacations," added Fernando Mulet, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, Playa Hotels & Resorts. "I would like to personally thank Mr. Martinez for his continuous trust in Playa and commitment to the success of this magnificent property."

