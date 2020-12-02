Preferred Hotels & Resorts to Debut 15 Properties in 2021
Claudette Covey December 02, 2020
Preferred Hotels & Resorts is scheduled to unveil 15 properties next year in a wide range of destinations in the Americas and Europe. The roster runs the gamut – from luxury properties in such cities as London, New York and Chicago, to charming boutique hotels in Europe and Puerto Rico.
The 39-room Casa di Langa in Piedmont, Italy, is scheduled to debut in spring 2021. The sustainable luxury property is set to the backdrop of La Langhe, a UNESCO World Heritage site. It will feature a restaurant featuring farm-to-table cuisine, cooking classes, a wine academy, truffle hunting and art tours.
The 350-room Londoner is set to open its doors in April 2021 with six restaurants and lounges, a rooftop bar with a fire pit, an underground spa and swimming pool and a two-screen cinema. The property will be equipped with 35 suites and a tower penthouse featuring panoramic views of London.
Also scheduled to open in spring 2021 are the Wall Street Hotel in New York and the Pendry Hotel in Chicago.
The 180-room Wall Street Hotel is located in the Tontine Building, which originally opened as a coffee shop in 1874. The property’s JF Restaurant will be overseen by Michelin-starred Chef John Fraser. The hotel will offer guests free use of Electric Scooters and Velosophy Original Comfort Bikes and in-room treatments from Zeel Spa.
The 364-room Pendry Chicago is one of four Pendry hotels to debut next year. The Art Deco hotel is situated in Loop area of the city. It will feature a restaurant overseen by nightlife entrepreneur Andy Masi, a lobby bar and lounge, a rooftop pool deck, a curated fitness and wellness program and an extensive art collection.
The Palacio Provincial in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, is set to open in January and will feature 43 rooms and suites, a courtyard restaurant and a rooftop pool deck with views of the San Juan Bay.
Other U.S. Preferred Hotel openings in 2021 include California’s Pendry West Hollywood; Pendry Manhattan West, New York; Pendry Park City, Utah; Hotel Effie Sandestin, Miramar Beach, Fla.; Esme Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, Fla.; Amrit Ocean Resort & Spa, Singer Island, Fla.; Liberty Trust Hotel, Roanoke, Va.; and Montage Big Sky, Montana.
Additional European Preferred hotel openings include two boutique hotels: the eco-friendly Sense Experience Resort in Tuscany, Italy; and Villa Dagmar, which is housed in a 19th-century Art Nouveau building in Stockholm, Sweden.
