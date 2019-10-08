Preferred Hotels & Resorts Welcomes Its 70th Property in Mexico
Preferred Hotels & Resorts today achieved a major milestone in Mexico – reaching 70 member hotels in the country with Marival Distinct Luxury Residences (Preferred Residences), Marival Armony Luxury Resort & Suites (Lifestyle Collection) and Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende (Legend Collection) joining its global portfolio, solidifying the country’s position as the second-largest hotel market for the brand after the United States.
Occurring during the 20th year of the brand’s presence in Mexico, the milestone marks an important step for Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ growth strategy in Latin America.
“Mexico is one of the most diverse and vibrant destinations within Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ global portfolio,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “Since welcoming our first Mexican hotel in 1999, we have enjoyed the consistent development of an exemplary portfolio of properties across the country, creating a brand presence in popular leisure destinations and key business cities alike. We are thrilled to celebrate both our 20th anniversary and 70th hotel milestones in Mexico this year and will continue to demonstrate our commitment to the country by partnering with its premiere independent hotels and regional groups.”
For more than 50 years, the Preferred brand has been a pioneer in independent hospitality, helping to shape and develop the space by working collaboratively with unique independent hotels, resorts and residences around the globe.
Currently, the brand’s Mexican portfolio includes world-renowned properties such as Montage Los Cabos, Hotel Xcaret, Cala de Mar Resort & Spa Ixtapa, NIZUC Resort & Spa, Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, Banyan Tree Cabo Marqués, Quinta Real Monterrey, Camino Real Santa Fe, Hotel Mousai, Hacienda Jurica by Brisas, Emporio Veracruz and Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach, among others.
“With the dissolution of the Tourism Promotion Council of Mexico, and subsequent closure of Visit Mexico’s international tourism offices, independent hotels in the country are feeling increased pressure to compete in the global marketplace,” said Antonio Vera, regional director of Mexico for Preferred Hotels & Resorts.
“Comprising more than 35 offices worldwide, Preferred’s unique business model allows member hotels to maintain their independence while tapping into revenue-generating opportunities and turn-key support systems in the areas of sales, marketing, distribution, technology, reputation management, guest loyalty support, and quality standards. Driven by new hotel acquisition and strong global sales team efforts, the brand has successfully driven a 32 percent year-over-year increase in reservations revenue generated on behalf of our Mexican hotel members, which speaks directly to the benefits and strategic support Preferred Hotels & Resorts provides.”
All guests of Marival Distinct Luxury Residences and Marival Armony Luxury Resort & Suites are now eligible to enroll in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, which extends points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, elite status and special benefits such as complimentary internet to members upon every stay at more than 700 participating Preferred Hotels & Resorts locations worldwide, including 67 hotels in Mexico.
Guests of Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende are also able to redeem cash-value I Prefer Reward Certificates towards their guest folio during their stays.
All three hotels are now bookable via PreferredHotels.com, and travel advisors can also find Marival Distinct Luxury Residences and Marival Armony Luxury Resort & Suites on the GDS via Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ “PH” and “PV” chain codes.
