Search
Hotels and Resorts

Princess Hotels & Resorts Honored to Receive Travvy Nomination

Image: Kids pool and play area at Tropical Deluxe Princess (photo courtesy Princess Hotels & Resorts)
Image: Kids pool and play area at Tropical Deluxe Princess (photo courtesy Princess Hotels & Resorts)
Last updated: 8:00 PM ET, Thu June 15, 2023

Princess Hotels & Resorts is honored to have received two Travvy Nominations. 

The resort company, known for its world-class accommodations and a consistent service in the Caribbean, was recognized for Best All-Inclusive Resort Family Caribbean for the Tropical Deluxe Princess and Best Travel Agent Academy Program. 

The Tropical Deluxe Princess is located on one of the most beautiful beaches in the Dominican Republic--Bavaro Beach and offers new, modern facilities, especially for families. The recently renovated resort features multiple swimming pools for kids and adults, seven restaurants and nine bars--one open 24 hours a day. 

Accommodations are also excellent for families and multigenerational groups. There are 124 Family Rooms, which sleep as many as five people. The rooms have two bedrooms. One has a king-size bed and the other has a triple bunk bed. They also have two bathrooms, minibars and a terrace. 

Princess was also nominated for its Travel Agent Academy specialist program. The program was recently expanded to feature a new wedding specialist option. Travel advisors will find everything they need to know to successfully sell Princess resorts and is available fully online, with the flexibility to complete the course from anywhere in the world and on any device.

The Travvy Awards are produced by TravelPulse and AGENTatHOME and recognize the industry's top suppliers, destinations, hotels, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators, and more. Nominees are selected by the editorial staff.

"Our team collaborated together to nominate the best of the best in the travel industry," said Eric Bowman, executive editor for TravelPulse. "We look forward to seeing who you think deserves to win this year."

Find out more about the Travvy Awards here.

Topics From This Article to Explore

Princess Hotels & ResortsHotels and Resorts

Related Offers

Caribbean Honeymoon Premium
Sandals Resorts

Caribbean Honeymoon Premium

Get ready for a sunny adventure with RIU's Summer Sale
RIU Hotels & Resorts

Get ready for a sunny adventure with RIU's Summer Sale

Featured Video

Related News

Princess Introduces New Weddings Packages
Cruise

Princess Cruises Introduces New Weddings Packages

Man on laptop with credit card
Features & Advice

New Study Reveals Americans' Credit Card Travel Benefits Habits

Featured Podcast

Claudette Covey

Claudette Covey

Managing Editor, AGENTatHOME Magazine

Claudette Covey is managing editor of AGENTatHOME

Princess Cruises Introduces New Weddings Packages

New Study Reveals Americans' Credit Card Travel Benefits Habits

Renovated Curacao Marriott Resumes Operation

Railbookers Group Teams Up With Make-A-Wish

Get To Know Us Better

Agent At Home

Helping leisure selling travel agents successfully manage their at-home business.

Subscribe For Free

Agent Specialization: Group Travel

Laurence Pinckney

Laurence Pinckney

CEO of Zenbiz Travel, LLC

About Me
Agent At Home

Helping leisure selling travel agents successfully manage their at-home business.

Subscribe For Free

Agent Specialization: Group Travel

Laurence Pinckney

Laurence Pinckney

CEO of Zenbiz Travel, LLC

About Me

Become A Travel Expert

Upcoming Webinar
Los Angeles Tourism WebinarJune 29 2PM ETA global creative capital and the epicenter of the sports universe, LA presents limitless...
Attend
Upcoming Webinar
Destination Leisure Travel ExpoOctober 11-12 2-5PM ETDestination Leisure Travel Expo
Coming Soon
Upcoming Webinar
Culinary & Wellness Travel ExpoNovember 15-16 2-5PM ETCulinary & Wellness Travel Expo
Coming Soon
Upcoming Webinar
Los Angeles Tourism WebinarJune 29 2PM ETA global creative capital and the epicenter of the sports universe, LA presents limitless...
Attend
Upcoming Webinar
Destination Leisure Travel ExpoOctober 11-12 2-5PM ETDestination Leisure Travel Expo
Coming Soon
Upcoming Webinar
Culinary & Wellness Travel ExpoNovember 15-16 2-5PM ETCulinary & Wellness Travel Expo
Coming Soon

Explore: Hotels and Resorts Suppliers

'Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach
Accor Hotels
AIC Hotel Group
Alba Suites Acapulco
See More Hotels and Resorts Suppliers

Latest Blogs

Latest Blogs

The Wake: Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages Blog

Virgin Voyages Blog

Trending

Learn About Virgin Voyages' Eat & Drink Festival 2023

Latest News

Latest News

Princess Introduces New Weddings Packages

Cruise

Cruise

News

Princess Cruises Introduces New Weddings Packages

Claudette Covey

Latest Videos

Latest Videos

alt="Video"Indulge in All-Inclusive Luxury

Hotels and Resorts

Hotels and Resorts

Video

Indulge in All-Inclusive Luxury

TravelPulse Staff