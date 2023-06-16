Princess Hotels & Resorts Honored to Receive Travvy Nomination

Princess Hotels & Resorts is honored to have received two Travvy Nominations.



The resort company, known for its world-class accommodations and a consistent service in the Caribbean, was recognized for Best All-Inclusive Resort Family Caribbean for the Tropical Deluxe Princess and Best Travel Agent Academy Program.



The Tropical Deluxe Princess is located on one of the most beautiful beaches in the Dominican Republic--Bavaro Beach and offers new, modern facilities, especially for families. The recently renovated resort features multiple swimming pools for kids and adults, seven restaurants and nine bars--one open 24 hours a day.



Accommodations are also excellent for families and multigenerational groups. There are 124 Family Rooms, which sleep as many as five people. The rooms have two bedrooms. One has a king-size bed and the other has a triple bunk bed. They also have two bathrooms, minibars and a terrace.



Princess was also nominated for its Travel Agent Academy specialist program. The program was recently expanded to feature a new wedding specialist option. Travel advisors will find everything they need to know to successfully sell Princess resorts and is available fully online, with the flexibility to complete the course from anywhere in the world and on any device.



The Travvy Awards are produced by TravelPulse and AGENTatHOME and recognize the industry's top suppliers, destinations, hotels, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators, and more. Nominees are selected by the editorial staff.



"Our team collaborated together to nominate the best of the best in the travel industry," said Eric Bowman, executive editor for TravelPulse. "We look forward to seeing who you think deserves to win this year."



Find out more about the Travvy Awards here.



