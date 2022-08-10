Rental Escapes Reveals Record Company Growth and Product Expansion
Hotel & Resort Donald Wood August 10, 2022
Luxury villa company Rental Escapes revealed company growth details from the first half of 2022 and announced several leadership changes.
Rental Escapes increased its inventory of luxury villas to 5,000 properties, an increase of over 20 percent since the start of 2022. By the end of the year, inventory is expected to expand by 45 percent to meet demand.
The company also reported a record number of sales month after month.
“Since the beginning of this year, we have experienced tremendous, record level growth, as a result of our relentless focus on guest satisfaction, product expansion, employee gratification and the tremendous support of the travel advisor community,” Rental Escapes CEO Brian Schwimmer said.
Since the start of 2022, Rental Escapes increased its employee count by more than 25 percent and continues to add key personnel in various departments, including marketing, product, concierge, sales, IT and human resources.
To meet the increasing number of employees, the company announced it would build a new office in its headquarters in Montreal, Canada, scheduled to open in the fall. The office will feature state-of-the-art technology, unique workspaces and tools to keep employees at their best.
“Our rapid growth solidifies our dominant position as leaders and trusted partners in the luxury villa rental space,” Schwimmer continued.
From a leadership standpoint, Rental Escapes announced the appointment of Samantha Meehan to vice president of guest experience, Dimitri Fourlas to director of concierge and the promotion of Justin Verrall to director of sales.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Kids Stay for $20 Per Night at Hard Rock Resort & Casino Punta Cana
-
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS