Residence Inn by Marriott Opens Playa del Carmen Property
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey October 19, 2021
Residence Inn by Marriott unveiled the 149-room Residence Inn Playa del Carmen, its third property in Mexico.
The pet-friendly hotel, which is set in the Playacar complex, features suites with fully equipped kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas.
“Cancun and Playa del Carmen continue to be top destination choices for national and international travelers visiting Mexico,” said Arturo Cruz, sales director of Residence Inn by Marriott Playa del Carmen.
“The region has become an aviation hub attracting top-of-the-line tourism and hospitality investments, a key driver in the growth of the region.
“Previously, there were no longer-stay hotel options in the area, so our new hotel comes just at the right time.”
Residence Inn Playa del Carmen also features free grocery delivery service; The Market, which is open 24 house and offers grab-and-go options; a self-service laundry room; mobile app; fitness center; outdoor swimming pool; complimentary Wi-Fi; and a generous amount of event and meeting space.
“Conveniently located 58 kilometers from the Cancun Airport, our guests have the option of enjoying the beaches, dining in a relaxed setting, and soaking in the comfort of our expansive suites so they can feel right at home,” Cruz said.
Residence Inn by Marriott features upward of 860 properties in 17 countries and territories.
For the latest insight on travel to Mexico, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Playa del Carmen, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS