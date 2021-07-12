Romantic All Inclusive Vacation Spots in Punta Cana
Extensive white sand beaches, palm trees blowing in the soft breeze and calm, crystal clear water are just a few of the many natural luxuries that draw visitors to the Dominican Republic. Add in the colorful sunset each day ends with, and it’s enough to make travelers come back time and time again.
The Dominican Republic sets the stage for a romantic ambiance, and The Excellence Collection has two properties for travelers to choose from to comfortably immerse themselves in this tropical paradise: Excellence Punta Cana and Excellence El Carmen.
The two resorts are located in the Uvero Alto area of Punta Cana and offer high-end amenities to travelers in search of a luxurious vacation. The Excellence Collection was honored for the 12th year in a row by TripAdvisor Traveler’s connoisseurs, and both of these properties received mentions: Excellence Punta Cana is #13 Best All Inclusive Resort in the Caribbean and #15 Best All Inclusive Resort for Romance in the Caribbean; Excellence El Carmen is #17 Best All Inclusive Resort for Romance in the Caribbean.
A stay at either one provides guests access to the adventurous activities this island offers, from boat rides to the iconic Saona Island and snorkeling the reefs to jungle canopy tours via zipline and cultural day trips to Santo Domingo. However, guests can reconnect and experience romantic, adventure-filled vacations without even leaving the resorts.
Excellence Punta Cana has a tropical style of luxury with winding paths and beautiful garden areas throughout the property. With a range of accommodations, visitors have no problem finding a suite that fits their needs to make them feel right at home. All the suites are spacious and opulent, but couples looking to take romance to the next level can choose added features such as private plunge pools, rooftop terraces and oceanfront locations.
Excellence El Carmen’s design focuses more on a grand modern style of luxury, merging warm hospitality with luxurious amenities to offer travelers yet another home away from home option in Punta Cana. With a spotlight on pools, the suites at this resort give everyone an option to indulge in one way or another, whether it’s a pool view, a swim-up suite or a room with a private plunge pool on the terrace.
No matter which all-inclusive, adults-only property couples choose to stay at for their romantic getaway, they are met with a warm welcome and experience bespoke service throughout the visit.
Excellence Punta Cana and Excellence El Carmen not only delight couples with a dreamy vacation experience, but the resorts are also ideal options for those celebrating special celebrations such as weddings, honeymoons, anniversaries and vow renewals.
The assortment of romance packages means each couple is sure to find what fits best with what they are looking for, and the specialists ensure a seamless experience so couples can keep their focus on creating memories to last a lifetime.
