Saint Lucia Resort Offering Return Home COVID-19 Testing
Hotel & Resort Brian Major December 30, 2020
Saint Lucia-based Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa and sister resort Serenity at Coconut Bay are offering guests who stay five nights or longer complimentary rapid antigen COVID-19 “Return Home” tests prior to departure. Departure testing is also available for short-stay guests for $75 per person.
Guests facing post-travel testing requirements upon returning to the U.S. can arrange with Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa front desk personnel or with their butler at Serenity at Coconut Bay for an Abbot Rapid Antigen COVID-19 return home test upon arrival in Saint Lucia.
Return home tests will be administered by the resort’s medical staff prior to guests’ departure; travelers will receive doctor-certified results electronically and in hard copy form within 24 hours. Coconut Bay’s return home test does not replace Saint Lucia’s testing and entry requirements.
“As our guests’ home states now begin to offer the option to “test out” of quarantine when returning from a trip, providing a test before they leave our resorts is the best way we can help streamline their getaway from start to finish,” said Mark Adams, Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa’s president and CEO.
Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa and Serenity at Coconut Bay have received Saint Lucia’s COVID-19 certification and provide guests with a safe, socially distanced experience on 85 oceanfront acres including a mile-long stretch of beach with views of the Maria Islands Nature Reserve.
Guests can also explore exotic Saint Lucia via off-property COVID-19 certified tours that visit the island’s mud baths, and ziplining, horseback riding and dive excursions. The resort also offers an exclusive catamaran cruise to the Pitons UNESCO World Heritage site.
