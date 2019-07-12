San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Announces More Renovations
Hotel & Resort Alex Temblador July 12, 2019
In the last few months, Puerto Rico has had good news: visitor and airline numbers are up and they have more accommodation options than ever before.
The island’s tourism efforts are back and better than ever, and hotels like San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino are putting their best foot forward to provide tourists with high-quality and comfortable stays.
In February 2019, the beach-front San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino announced the renovations of their Cabana Wing rooms, the resort’s main restaurant, Gingambo, the Ocean Club Spa & Wellness Center, La Panaderia, the on-site coffee house, and the landscape design of the pool and sundeck area.
Now, it seems that after an initial $20M investment, development firm XLD Group will invest $80M more into the property to renovate the remaining 404 rooms and suites in the main tower.
Guests can expect the rooms to have the same sleek blue-and-gray-toned design and technological additions like optimized work desks, IPTV and wireless charging lamps, found in the Cabana Wing.
“The recent completion of the 123 guest rooms and suites in the Cabana Wing as well as the meticulous renovation of the pool area and the property’s signature restaurant Gingambo, marked a momentous occasion for this resort,” said Joaquín Cruz, director of sales and marketing for San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino.
“The renovation of our 404 rooms in the main tower is set to begin this fall and should be completed by spring 2020. Once all the enhancements are completed, every space and detail throughout the property will embrace the heritage of the island with approachable luxury and the brand’s contemporary design.”
The hotel will continue to operate normally, as the property will only shut down four floors, or about 100 rooms, at a time. The renovations will begin in August and are expected to end by December 2019.
Despite a busy year in 2019, the owners are not slowing down in 2020.
The resort’s meeting spaces and casino will receive makeovers next year. Plus, the resort will open a new sushi and poke bar called Ohan, which will accommodate 10-12 people, near the resort’s casino by summer 2020.
