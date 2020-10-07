Sandals, Beaches Offering Free Travel Insurance and Cancellation Protection
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Patrick Clarke October 07, 2020
Sandals and Beaches Resorts have further enhanced the Book With Confidence program this fall, adding a complimentary travel insurance plan for guests booking now through December 31, 2020, for travel through May 31, 2021.
The Travel Protection Plan powered by Trip Mate covers potential medical expenses incurred during a guest's stay in the Caribbean due to illness, condition and/or accident, including in the event that they contract COVID-19.
The coverage also includes any necessary ambulance transportation to and/or from the hospital and medical evacuation to the closest hospital capable of providing treatment for acute or life-threatening illness or injury with a maximum benefit of up to $100,000 per person. Following treatment, the plan will cover transportation to return home if the evacuation is approved by the Program Medical Advisor.
The plan's exclusion for pre-existing conditions will be waived as long as the guest is not disabled from travel at the time the plan was purchased on their behalf. What's more, there is no minimum or maximum age limit for eligibility.
The Travel Protection Plan will also cover travel delays in the event that a guest is forced to quarantine, reimbursing them for additional accommodation, meal and local transportation expenses with a maximum benefit of up to $200 per day, per person and up to $2,800 overall.
Providing additional flexibility and peace of mind, Sandals and Beaches' Cancellation Protection Benefit allows guests to cancel their trip at least 31 days prior to arrival and still receive a full refund on the land portion with zero penalties. Meanwhile, guests canceling 30 to 15 days before arrival will receive a 50 percent refund and a 50 percent travel certificate toward a future stay at any Sandals or Beaches resort within 12 months.
Finally, those guests who cancel within 14 days and up to the day of arrival can still receive a travel certificate valid for 12 months from the original stay date. The Cancellation Protection Benefit is also valid on bookings made now through the end of 2020 for travel by May 31, 2021.
At least 10 Sandals properties have reopened with four others slated to open their doors by November 1. Beaches Negril in Jamaica is currently open with Beaches Turks and Caicos and Beaches Ocho Rios to follow suit on October 14 and December 18, respectively.
