Sandals Celebrates Summer with "Swim-Up to Sandals Suite-Stakes"
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Laurie Baratti June 21, 2019
In celebration of the first day of summer and to commemorate the 35th anniversary of Sandals’ invention of its game-changing, swim-up pool bar amenity, Sandals Resorts has just announced the start of its "Swim-Up to Sandals Suite-Stakes".
Every Friday, from June 28 through September 20, 2019, Sandals Resorts will randomly surprise one lucky winner with a complimentary 5-night/6-day stay for two adults in a Swim-Up Suite at select Sandals Resorts. These five-star accommodations enjoy convenient, swim-up access from the guest pool, and are situated mere steps away from some of the Caribbean’s finest beaches—all surrounded by incredible views of the tropical island landscape.
Unbeknownst to many, Gordon "Butch" Stewart, Founder and Chairman of Sandals Resorts International, is credited with having conceptualized the swim-up pool bar as part of his initial quest to exceed guests’ grandest expectations of an all-inclusive resort, while also revolutionizing Caribbean hospitality, some 35 years ago.
The swim-up pool bar made its first appearance at Sandals’ flagship resort, Sandals Montego Bay, in Jamaica. Now a signature centerpiece at all Sandals Resorts, the convenient, swim-up indulgence not only quickly became synonymous with Sandals, but also was picked up by and implemented in upscale resorts around the world.
"Thirty-five years later and the swim-up pool bar is an iconic cornerstone of our brand. Not many people know that Sandals invented the swim-up pool bar, but we were only getting started," said Gordon "Butch" Stewart in a press release. "Since then, we have continued innovating by introducing many firsts beyond the swim-up pool bar to the Caribbean—from Swim-Up Suites, to the iconic Over-the-Water Villas and Bungalows, overwater bars, rooftop and infinity pools, a speakeasy, a gourmet donut shop, and even a four-lane bowling alley—all at an all-inclusive resort."
Would-be vacationers can now enter the "Swim-Up to Sandals Suite-Stakes" by visiting sandals.com/swimupsweeps for a chance at winning this dream vacation for two.
