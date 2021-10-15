Sandals Celebrating 40th Anniversary With Special Room Rate
October 15, 2021
Sandals Resorts International (SRI) is continuing the celebration of the all-inclusive resort firm’s 40th anniversary with an anniversary sale featuring a $400 per couple, per-night rate for week-long bookings at select company resorts including Sandals Montego Bay made through November.
The reduced rates are limited to 40 rooms per resort and are available for bookings made at any qualifying SRI properties through Nov. 23, 2021, for travel from July 31, 2022, through Oct. 2, 2022.
The offer applies to reservations made at Sandals Montego Bay and Sandals Ochi Beach Resort in Jamaica and the Halcyon Beach Resort in St. Lucia.
SRI’s resorts are highlighting historic aspects of the company’s 40th anniversary with special resort features including side-by-side 1981/2021 cocktail menus and poolside service featuring Caribbean-inspired snack and cocktail menus. SRI’s bars and restaurants will debut eight curated, hand-crafted cocktails featuring distinctive flavor blends, premium liquors and hand-picked herbs from local farms.
Also new for the 40th anniversary is a collection of circa 1981 t-shirts plus retail items featuring 10 designs paying homage to Sandals’ founding era. The products will be available for purchase beginning in November at the resorts’ Beach House shops.
Travel advisors and Caribbean vacationers can monitor SRI developments via the company’s new podcast. The upcoming Sandals PalmCast will feature news and developments across SRI’s properties with 13- to 20-minute episodes offering expert insights, resort overviews and special interviews.
The resort company recently created the Sandals Vacation Assurance program, which guarantees a free replacement vacation and airfare for guests who are impacted by COVID-19.
