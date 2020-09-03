Sandals Provides New Solution for Wedding Couples
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Janeen Christoff September 03, 2020
Couples are paying close attention to how COVID-19 restrictions could affect their special days.
According to a recent survey from The Knot, 80 percent of engaged couples are staying closely up to date on the latest CDC guidelines and are thinking about how that might impact their future wedding plans. Many do not want to postpone their nuptials and are looking for creative solutions to keep friends and family safe.
Sandals Resorts is now offering a variety of tools to help travel advisors and couples plan a successful event.
The resort company has introduced a complimentary wedding ceremony live stream service through 2021. All couples that book a destination wedding or ReTie the Knot ceremony taking place September 15, 2020, through December 31, 2020, for events taking place in 2020 and 2021, will receive a Complimentary Wedding Ceremony Live Stream Service, allowing families and friends to attend for the virtual “I do.”
Couples can now also use Sandals virtual wedding tools to do walk-throughs, virtually meet with a wedding planner and use the company’s digital wedding planning tool to book services.
Sandals is offering a number of wedding packages for couples to make their moment extra special despite not being able to gather in large groups that include elopements and a “minimony.”
The Two Lovebirds Elopement includes Sandals custom decor, signature cocktails, breakfast in bed with mimosas, a 5x7 wedding photograph and more.
The Perfect Ten Minimony allows couples to invite eight loved ones to join and enjoy a picturesque, secluded wedding ceremony, a one-hour cocktail reception with sparkling wine, 15 percent off a Red Lane Spa experience for the bride and groom and more.
Sweetest 50 Microwedding allows for ceremonies with fewer than 50 people. Weddings booked with 20 double occupancy rooms or more come with all of Sandals’ complimentary wedding inclusions and the choice of three Bells & Whistles enhancements, with selections of a welcome cocktail party to kick off the festivities, a five-star Global Gourmet lobster dinner reception, a rum and game night or a $1,000 credit towards an Island Routes Catamaran Cruise and more.
Sequel Celebrations come from the popular anniversary program that offers a complimentary night stay for couples booked seven nights or more in a Club or Butler suite. Guests can celebrate with friends and family with a free ReTie the Knot minimony for a group of five rooms or more.
