Sandals Resorts Celebrates Recent Grand Reopenings in the Caribbean
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Laurie Baratti July 15, 2020
Select Sandals five-star ‘Luxury Included’ resorts are currently celebrating their Grand Reopenings as pandemic-related lockdowns are lifted and many Caribbean islands once again welcome guests to their magnificent shores in time to soak up some summer sun.
Sandals Montego Bay
The very first Sandals Resorts property has now been masterfully reimagined into a highly modern, luxurious, open-concept couples’ resort on Jamaica’s largest exclusive white-sand beach, where a natural offshore reef creates the calmest of ocean waters.
It’s perfect for a casual swim in the sea or to take advantage of various watersports on offer. Or, if guests prefer a freshwater plunge, Sandals Montego Bay boasts seven swimming pools and three whirlpools.
The resort’s twelve onsite restaurants—most of which are positioned right on the beachfront—embody the brand’s signature 5-Star Global Gourmet experience, which promises variety, authenticity and creativity at every single one of its dining concepts. World-class, internationally trained master chefs run each resort’s gastronomic scene, guaranteeing a level of variety and excellence that’s unmatched anywhere in the Caribbean.
Guests also enjoy roundtrip exchange privileges at the nearby Sandals Royal Caribbean resort, which features a further eight dining options, and five more bars added to the six on-site at their own resort.
With its Grand Reopening, Sandals Montego Bay is introducing three new restaurants: Butch’s Steak & Seafood, Soy Sushi Bar and Jerk Shack; and two new bars: Palms Bar and Latitudes Overwater Bar. The resort also now features a brand-new lobby area and main bar.
Sandals Montego Bay is located in ideal proximity to Sangster International Airport (MBJ), being just ten minutes away by vehicle transfer.
Sandals Grande Antigua
This was the first property in the Sandals Resorts portfolio to reopen post-COVID-19 under the brand’s new Platinum Protocol of Cleanliness, thanks to prompt approvals from the island’s Ministries of Health and Tourism. Other Caribbean islands are opening to tourism on their own timelines, which will partly determine when other resorts will resume their own operations.
Situated on Antigua’s most gorgeous and longest stretch of white-sand beach surrounding Dickenson Bay, Sandals Grande Antigua presents an astounding Caribbean beachfront grove, teeming with lush, tropical gardens and island foliage in addition to the brilliance of the sea. Cooling trade winds and some of the island’s calmest waters make the jaw-dropping location an ideal setting for a leisurely swim or any type of watersport.
Sandals Grande Antigua’s select Mediterranean-inspired elements infuse its architecture with an air of timelessness, distinction and ultimate luxury. The resort boasts the Eastern Caribbean’s largest and most impressive swimming pool, measuring 15,000 square feet, plus five other freshwater pools, two swim-up pool bars and six whirlpools.
Voted the “Caribbean’s Most Romantic Resort” at the World Travel Awards for six years running, Sandals Grande Antigua originated the popular Rondovals concept for its couples-only clientele. Each tucked away in an intimate garden and steps away from the powdery-soft sands, these extravagant Love Nest Butler Suites are furnished in grand colonial style and designed in a unique circular layout that features a soaring 20-foot conical ceiling, adjoining an enclosed, private patio, complete with a personal plunge pool and whirlpool. It’s an ultra-luxury experience on all fronts, and all included.
Also included in your stay is unlimited enjoyment of the resort’s eleven 5-Star Global Gourmet restaurants for world-class dining within easy reach, and all the premium spirits you desire from any of its seven onsite bars.
Sandals Grande St. Lucian
Voted “Saint Lucia’s Leading Resort” at the World Travel Awards for 16 years in a row, Sandals Grande St. Lucian sits astride a spectacular peninsula, with the Caribbean Sea on one side and Rodney Bay on the other, where the island’s calmest waters can be found.
Sandals’ signature Beachfront Rondoval Suites can be found here also, where guests can step out of their door and onto the sand, enjoying an atmosphere of ultimate luxury and seclusion. When couples have had enough beach time, they can always come back and unwind in the cool of their private patio with an outdoor grotto shower, a dip in the personal plunge pool or whirlpool or nap in a comfy hammock.
Sandals Grande St. Lucian is also home to incredible Over-the-Water Butler Bungalows, which feature a Tranquility Soaking Tub for two, a personal sun deck with swim-up platform, over-the-water hammock and "sea-through" glass floors, for the ultimate aquatic indulgence. A separate category of swim-up suites provides guests with private poolside patios, surrounded by gardens and perched right on the edge of Lover’s Lagoon.
Here, guests can embark on an epic gastronomic exploration with twelve 5-Star Global Gourmet dining options and eight bars right on site. Plus through the “Stay at One, Play at Three” program, couples also enjoy all-inclusive privileges at nearby Sandals Halcyon Beach with six restaurants and Sandals Regency La Toc, which offers another nine.
For more information, contact a travel advisor or visit sandals.com.
For more information on Sandals Resorts, Jamaica, Antigua, St. Lucia
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS