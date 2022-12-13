Sandals Resorts Announces New Cutting-Edge Accommodations in Jamaica and Saint Lucia
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Noreen Kompanik December 13, 2022
Sandals Resorts International has unveiled two new expansions for its flagship family resort in Negril, Jamaica and its namesake property in Castries, Saint Lucia debuting in Spring 2023.
Beaches Negril introduced the addition of 12 new and expansive butler suites to its Jamaica property, increasing its room count to 197 luxury accommodations.
Negril’s new additions include six new beach Firesky Reserve Villas situated at the northern end of the resort. The 3,700-square-foot villas offer four expansive bedrooms and three floors with living areas, kitchen, private oceanfront plunge pools and rooftop decks with dining terraces. Perfect for large families or groups, Firesky villas can accommodate up to 10 guests.
The resort’s Eventide Penthouse Collection located at the opposite end of the coastline sports six suites that can accommodate up to 18 with the choice of three or four bedrooms with spacious kitchens, expansive balconies and walkout terraces including a rooftop.
In addition, Beaches Negril’s Pirate’s Island Waterpark will house the resort’s Camp Sesame in partnership with Sesame Workshop, debuting summer 2023.
Saint Lucia’s Sandals Halcyon Beach has added a combination of 20 ocean-edge Joli Beachfront Suites featuring walkout beach access, private pools, and second-story accommodations with tranquility soaking tubs. Open-air suites are outfitted in natural woods, blue hues and soft island floral touches.
Five new Koko Rondoval Villas are situated among the resort’s lush landscaping, just steps from the sea. Rounded walls and thatched roofs are a first for the resort along with its unique design that provides the illusion that the villa extends onto a posh patio complete with a plunge pool. The expansion brings the number of resort rooms and suites to 194.
“Our guest experience drives everything we do and these new suites are emblematic of our unrelenting move across the brands as we challenge ourselves to reimagine every facet of the business,” said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International, in a statement. “We wanted to go beyond traditional luxury and these new suites are stunners; it’s about design and amenities that make connecting with each other more comfortable and more fulfilling.”
In addition to expansions at Beaches Negril and Sandals Halcyon, the resort group has announced that Sandals Dunn’s River will debut May 2023 along with other new openings across Jamaica, Turks & Caicos, Curacao, St. Vincent & The Grenadines, and others.
Beaches Negril and Sandals Halcyon’s new suite concepts are currently available for reservations for travel beginning April 6, 2023.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Discover Secrets® Impression Isla MujeresPromoted by AMR Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Sandals Resorts, Jamaica, St. Lucia
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Noreen Kompanik
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS