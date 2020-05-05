Sandals Resorts Introduces New 'Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness'
In anticipation of welcoming back visitors to its fifteen Sandals and three Beaches all-inclusive properties throughout the Caribbean, Sandals Resorts has just released details of its new ‘Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness’.
In answer to evolving customer expectations in the wake of COVID-19, the new program promises to build upon Sandals’ existing, industry-leading cleaning and hygiene standards. Under the guidance of medical professionals, in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and local Ministries of Health, and utilizing Quality Inspection Teams, and Environmental Health and Safety Managers, Sandals aims to achieve a seamless implementation of several sophisticated, new health-and-safety measures.
These new and enhanced protocols address viral prevention throughout every step of the guests’ vacation experience, from arrival to departure. "We want our guests to not have to worry about a thing so they can enjoy the Luxury Included vacation they've trusted in time and time again. We're doing everything we can to offer peace of mind during a time that has been difficult for the entire world, and that is why we have continued to evolve our protocols to maintain an even safer, healthier stay," said Gordon "Butch" Stewart, Founder and Chairman of Sandals Resorts.
—Monitoring Eighteen Touch-Points: Based upon a thorough research assessment, Sandals identified all points of guest contact in order to integrate advanced hygiene practices throughout their journeys. Starting from the moment of guests’ arrival at airport lounges and extending to transfer vehicles; guest rooms; elevators; public restrooms; food and beverage outlets; swimming pools, Jacuzzis and spas; resort activities, including water sports; all public areas, including lobbies and beaches; Red Lane Spas and fitness centers; Beaches Resorts’ Kids Camps and waterparks; elite guest services (Butler Service and Club Sandals Concierge); housekeeping and laundry; maintenance; back-of-house facilities, such as storerooms and offices; team-member access points; supplier shipments and receiving areas; and HVAC systems.
—Enhanced Triple-Check Sanitation: Sandals’ Triple-Check System requires a minimum of three inspections daily throughout each resort, ensuring that all areas are cleaned and sanitized on an ongoing basis. Facilities inspections encompass all hard surfaces, from door handles and interiors of airport-transfer vehicles, to public restrooms (which are inspected, cleaned and sanitized at 20-minute intervals), swimming pools and hot tubs. At restaurants, bars and kitchens, all items and surfaces are thoroughly disinfected, including tables, chairs, menus, cutlery, glassware and more.
Additional hand-sanitizing stations are being installed throughout the resorts for use by guests and team members, including at all dining facilities and in individual guest rooms. All items touched by guests, from room key cards to welcome cocktail glassware, are sanitized prior to distribution.
—Certified Sanitized Guest Rooms: Sandals will implement even more robust housekeeping protocols, including introducing additional hospital-grade disinfectants; electrical aerosol sprayers; UV-LED lighting equipment used in inspections; air-duct sanitization prior to each arrival and upon departure; weekly steam-cleaning and sanitization of carpeting; provision of anti-bacterial gels and soaps in every guest room; and strict adherence to the Triple-Check System.
—At-Home Direct Check-In: Guests will now be able to check-in online, enabling them to bypass the front desk upon arrival and proceed directly to their rooms, where a welcome cocktail, anti-bacterial hand towel and personal, in-room hand sanitizer await them.
—Social Distancing Measures: Sandals is introducing new methods of maintaining safe social distances while upholding the relaxed atmosphere the brand is famous for, including: replacing handshakes with a smile and nod; operating more airport transfers and ensuring fewer guests per vehicle; extending time between check-ins; establishing safe social distances in public areas like restaurants, bars and beaches; limiting elevator volumes to one couple or one family per trip; and redirecting employee traffic through alternate routes.
—Team-Member Responsibilities: Employees at all locations will receive ongoing, specialized training as to precautionary measures, preventive protocols and added sanitation practices; they’ll be required to know where the closest hand-sanitizer stations are located at all times; they will undergo mandatory temperature checks prior to starting their shifts and maintain strict medical clearances; all uniforms will be kept on-site and staff will wear protective face coverings and gloves at all times while on resort property;
—Supplier Standards: All interactions with Sandal Resorts’ partners, suppliers and vendors will also be subject to the ‘Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness’ standards. Delivery windows will be restricted to accommodate only one party at a time, while minimizing physical contact; all touch-points, including equipment, storage spaces and access areas, will be sanitized; and all outer packaging will be promptly removed from delivered goods upon arrival.
