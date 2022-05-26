Sandals Resorts Releases Statement Following Deaths at Emerald Bay Resort
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Lacey Pfalz May 26, 2022
The cause of the couple and one man who lost their lives while staying at the Sandals Emerald Bay in The Bahamas and left one woman fighting for her life is now clear following the investigation: carbon monoxide poisoning.
Michael and Robbi Phillips, both travel advisors and in their mid- to late sixties, died from carbon monoxide poisoning in one of the resort’s villas on May 6. The other was Vincent Paul Chiarella; his wife Donnis survived after being airlifted to a hospital in the United States.
Sandals Resorts issued a statement on its Instagram stories following the conclusion of the investigation into their deaths, adding that it is taking measures at the resort to install carbon monoxide detectors throughout the property, as well as at its other Caribbean properties, though they are not required by law.
The full statement is below:
“We remain devastated by the unimaginable event that occurred at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort earlier this month that resulted in the loss of three lives, including two members of our beloved travel advisor community, and the recovery of a fourth guest. We wish to once again extend our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt condolences to the Phillips and Chiarella families.”
“Despite initial speculation, Bahamian authorities have concluded the cause was an isolated incident in one standalone structure that housed two individual guest rooms and was in no way linked to the resort’s air conditioning system, food and beverage service, landscaping services or foul play.”
“Ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our guests and team members is and will always be paramount. It is for this reason that we have taken additional measures such as engaging environmental safety experts for a comprehensive review of all systems across the resort. In addition, CO detectors have now been placed in all guest rooms at Sandals Emerald Bay and although not mandated in any Caribbean destination where we operate, detectors will be installed in all guest rooms throughout the portfolio.”
“Our entire team is keeping the families in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
