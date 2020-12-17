Sandals Resorts Unveils Jamaica Property Upgrades
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Brian Major December 17, 2020
Sandals Resorts has announced a reimagined Dutch Village at its Sandals South Coast resort in White House, Jamaica, including the debut of the company’s first-ever swim-up Rondoval suites.
The company also announced upgrades at its Sandals Royal Caribbean property in Montego Bay, with renovated poolside rooms across its Caernarvon and Arundel buildings.
The new Sandals South Coast swim-up Rondoval suites feature zero-entry, swim-up access, private plunge pools, outdoor soaking tubs for two and Sandals’ signature Serenity Swings. The suites are located within in resort’s new South Seas Village and connected to a 17,040 square foot swim-up pool.
The renovated Dutch Swim-Up Village offers 112 beachfront rooms with outdoor soaking tubs, freestanding tubs with separate showers in select categories and direct swim-up pool access for select rooms.
New Sandals Royal Caribbean enhancements include 36 renovated poolside rooms in the resort’s Caribbean Village featuring custom furnishings, soaking tubs for two and new bathrooms. The all-inclusive resort firm also completed additional resort enhancements include a new jacuzzi, new cabanas with outdoor fans and lighting, and a new outdoor shower at the South Pool.
New dining options at Sandals Royal Caribbean include Spices, offering Pan-Caribbean favorites for an authentic island restaurant experience; Bombay Club, featuring authentic Indian cuisine and La Tavola, an Italian eatery.
