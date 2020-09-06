Sandals South Coast in Jamaica Reveals Details of Its Decadent Renovations
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Laurie Baratti September 06, 2020
Sandals Resorts, an all-inclusive brand developed specifically for couples, has just unveiled new details of design plans for a multi-million-dollar renovation that’s underway at its awe-inspiring Sandals South Coast resort in Jamaica—winner of the 2019 World Travel Awards’ ‘Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Resort’ title.
Renovations are set to debut in December 2020, heralding a whole new era for the resort company through the inclusion of the world’s first-ever Swim-Up Rondoval Suites, which sit on the edge of a 17,040 square-foot swimming pool oasis—the longest pool in the western hemisphere.
The new Swim-Up Rondoval Suites will mark a new milestone for Sandals, expanding upon the cutting-edge, ultra-luxurious Rondoval concept that was first introduced at Sandals Grande Antigua and made its way to Sandals Grande St. Lucian, Sandals Grenada, Sandals Royal Barbados and, now, Sandals South Coast.
The property sits between the Caribbean Sea and a 500-acre nature preserve in an area that been called Jamaica’s “uncharted land.” Accordingly, the grounds at Sandals South Coast are exceptionally pristine, abounding with lush, tropical gardens that give way to unspoiled sands and brilliant blue waters.
The new village of 20 Swim-Up Rondoval Suites is designed to be a luxurious haven that’s singularly tucked away from the outside world and brings guests closer to the water than ever before.
These indulgent suites-in-the-round will measure an impressive 22 feet in diameter and feature 20-foot-tall conical palapas-style ceilings. Each will come with its own private plunge pool ornamented with Indonesian limestone and fountains covered in Italian glass, plus a scalloped Tranquility Soaking Tub for two. The innovative layout provides direct, zero-entry access to the clear, cool waters of the villages’ serene 17,040 square-foot pool.
Rondovals’ furnishings will come custom-crafted from around the globe. A private coral sundeck will sport contemporary lounge furnishings, and bathrooms will boast freestanding stone vanities with Hollywood-lit mirrors. On top of which, guests in this category will enjoy the assistance of an attentive personal butler, trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers, adding to the experience of ultimate exclusivity throughout their stay.
“When I was growing up in Jamaica, we were always playing in the rivers and waterfalls and the sea,” said Sandals’ Deputy Chairman Adam Stewart. “That’s why Sandals South Coast is the ideal destination to be creative. It’s an oasis, surrounded by nature and water.”
Also using the aquatic element as a jumping-off point, Sandals South Coast is simultaneously remodeling the resort’s Dutch Village section to reflect a more modern sense of relaxation, inspired by the sea. Situated right on a breathtaking parcel of the beach, the entire 112-room village—comprised 16 Butler Elite suites and 96 Club and Luxury Level rooms—faces out onto the Caribbean Sea’s luminous waters stretching out to the horizon.
The fully reimagined suites will pay homage to the surrounding natural spectacle with a refreshing light blue and neutral color scheme. All will feature indoor free-standing tubs and showers and outdoor Tranquility Soaking Tubs for two, with select categories also boasting swim-up access from a private pool. Plus, two additional swim-up pools are being incorporated into the village.
Lastly, a lush, modern wedding venue is being built within the spectacular tropical gardens of the resort’s Italian Village. The planned enhancements will undeniably complement Sandals South Coast’s existing, state-of-the-art architectural design features, such as the lavish Over-the-Water Bungalows, an Over-the-Water Serenity Wedding Chapel and the Latitudes overwater bar, offering 360-degree sea views.
"Sandals South Coast is one of the most beautiful destinations in the uncharted land of Jamaica," stated Gordon "Butch" Stewart, Chairman of Sandals Resorts. "Our goal is to exceed expectations time and time again, and the new Sandals South Coast will do that and more. The resort which is nestled within a lush 500-acre nature preserve, along crystal blue waters was our inspiration for this incredibly expansive project. We can't wait for our guests to experience these new, luxurious innovations."
Having been closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sandals South Coast is set to reopen to guests on October 1, 2020, with a multitude of new, protective health and safety measures in place. Reservations are now being accepted for the brand-new Swim-Up Rondoval Suites and renovated Dutch Village suites, with arrivals beginning on December 10, 2020.
For more information, visit sandals.com/south-coast.
For more information on Sandals Resorts, Jamaica, Caribbean
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS