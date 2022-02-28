Sandals Resorts: Where Safety Is a Priority
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Lacey Pfalz February 28, 2022
Sandals Resorts' properties are some of the most popular all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean, and it’s easy to see why: their all-inclusive format allows couples to have a stress-free vacation where they can enjoy plenty of fun activities without an added cost.
But there’s another benefit of choosing a Sandals resort: safety.
While no destination, much like your own hometown, is without risk, Caribbean destinations like Jamaica, the Bahamas and Turks & Caicos offer safer tourist areas with greater security, and this includes resorts.
Resort properties in the Caribbean are generally closed off from the public by design, and at a Sandals resort, that means that you can enjoy up to sixteen restaurants and eleven bars per resort, without extra cost or extra risk.
So what makes Sandals Resorts stand out in terms of safety? Security personnel at each resort are trained extensively and are visible throughout the resort, while security technology heightens security as well, like rooms that can be accessed via an electronic key. Surveillance systems are manned 24 hours each day.
Additionally, Sandals also collaborates with local law enforcement and conducts rigorous background checks for every employee. Sandals also maintains a zero-tolerance policy for misconduct for its personnel, including fraternizing with guests, stealing or generally conducting themselves in a poor manner.
Pandemic protocols are also a matter of concern for travelers. At each Sandals resort, guests can feel confident that they are safe with the Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, which ensures that touchpoints are disinfected regularly and that rooms and suites are cleaned with extra care.
Other protocols include online check-ins, reduced number of guests in airport transfers including some private transfers depending on room category, hospital-grade cleaning in rooms, physical distancing and a modified buffet in restaurants and masked employees throughout the property. Employees are also required to take daily temperature checks before starting their shifts.
Guests can take advantage of premium private villas or suites at any Sandals property, which provide more seclusion and privacy for those looking for greater physical distancing. The newly remodeled Sandals Royal Bahamian, for example, offers one-bedroom private villas with their own plunge pools and butler service, so guests don't even need to swim at the main pools if they don't feel comfortable doing so.
Additionally, guests who book any Sandals resort can enjoy Sandals Vacation Assurance, which includes pre-departure COVID-19 tests to return to the U.S., a vacation replacement and quarantine period if a guest tests positive during their stay, as well as an air credit, travel insurance and more.
Guests at a Sandals resort can book approved excursions off-property through a concierge, which ensures that they’ll be booking a tour with a safe and accredited tour operator. Some excursions even include private transportation to and from the resort property.
Sandals Resorts offers a safe and romantic vacation experience, even during the pandemic.
To learn more, please visit Sandals Resorts.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Sandals Resorts, Caribbean
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS