Sandals Royal Bahamian Is Back and Better Than Ever
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Laurie Baratti February 02, 2022
The adults-only, all-inclusive Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort and Offshore Island today reopened for guest stays following a $55-million property-wide renovation, complete with a Grand Opening celebration that started with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting in the morning and lasted through the evening, and closed with a spectacular fireworks finish.
The ultra-elegant resort now features an all-new Island Village, home to standalone villas that bear the names of remote Bahamian cays. These Butler Villa Suites come complete with intimate private pools and outdoor Tranquility Soaking Tubs and boast the utmost seclusion the resort has to offer. The new village’s aesthetic captures the vivid tropical hues of the island, along with quintessential Caribbean touches like shiplap paneling and striped awnings.
The rejuvenated East and West Bay accommodations consist of various room and suite categories. In the East Bay, beachfront Butler Suites feature new Infinity Swim-Up pools that lead right onto the sand. The West Bay tower’s ground-level suites benefit by the addition of a new zero-entry Swim-Up pool, while upstairs the Penthouse Love Nest Butler Suites enjoy panoramic views of the spectacular Caribbean Sea from their private balconies.
The renovation also delivered two new river pools with swim-up access, making up part of Sandals Royal Bahamian’s 10,000-plus square feet of impressive freshwater pools. Guests can now also relax and recline any time at the brand-new Coconut Grove beachfront lounge, where coconut palms swaying in the island breeze offer a shady respite during the day, and innovative seating sets the scene for live music and entertainment at night. Here, also, is home base for the resort’s three new food trucks, open from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Guests at Sandals Royal Bahamian also enjoy exclusive access to Sandals Barefoot Cay, a private island, located just one mile offshore and five minutes from the main resort via the Love Runner boat. This petite paradisiacal island features all the amenities you’d expect of a complete resort, including secluded beaches, a swimming pool, swim-up bar, whirlpool, two dining options, evening entertainment and more. There’s even a Red Lane Spa location right on Barefoot Cay called Zen Garden, which offers an expansive menu of services, and facilities with two saunas and two steam rooms.
The renovated resort boasts 13 alluring dining options, nine of which are entirely new and unique concepts. Sandals’ 5-Star Global Gourmet experience is included at all of the 10 full-service specialty restaurants on the property, while three new food trucks stand ready to conveniently serve up delicious takeaway bites. Of course, guests also enjoy unlimited drinks, including wines and premium spirits, at any of eight onsite bars, including those of the swim-up variety.
A stay at Sandals Royal Bahamian also affords guests easy access to offsite experiences on Nassau, including Duty-Free shopping in Downtown Nassau, island tours, casino gaming and more. Plus, it’s an easy “hop” over to the nearby Exumas islands for a day trip to meet the world-famous (and adorable) swimming pigs. Or, guests could even opt for a split-stay vacation and spend part of their trip at neighboring Sandals Emerald Bay on Great Exuma.
For more information, visit sandals.com/royal-bahamian.
