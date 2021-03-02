Sandals Saves the Day for COVID-Impacted Honeymooners
A Bahamas-based resort provided a rare gift to a honeymooning couple caught up in a COVID-19 travel mix-up in February, in the process, turning a nightmare scenario into an extraordinary experience.
Headed to The Bahamas’ Exumas islands on their honeymoon last month, Jillian and John Thornton arrived to find their resort, Sandals Emerald Bay, closed due to government-imposed COVID-19 protocols.
Naturally, the couple was devastated, having already endured a frustrating journey to wedded bliss thanks to the pandemic. This was just another blow. “Unfortunately our wedding, which was held on January 21, was canceled by the venue a week prior to the celebration date,” said Jillian Thornton. “We had to scramble to get the ceremony pulled off in time.”
“We were really looking forward to some serious R&R,” Jillian said. “After all of the hardships we’ve faced over the past year, you can imagine how devastated we were when we arrived at a closed resort.”
It seemed the couple’s honeymoon was over before it ever started, and they expected they’d shortly be flying home. That’s when Sandals CEO Gebhard Rainer, who’d been advised of the situation, stepped in.
Rainer told the Thorntons he was sending the company’s jet to fly them from The Bahamas to the Sandals Royal Caribbean resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica. “We were absolutely blown away,” said John Thornton.
Sandals “generously [went] above and beyond to ensure our experience was unforgettable,” said John. “The general manager of Sandals Emerald Bay personally greeted us and advised we would be transported to Montego Bay.
“After the year we’ve all had, coming to the rescue for this lovely couple was not only so much fun but an example of the genuine lengths we’ll go to exceed expectations even when faced with the unexpected,” said Rainer. “That’s our secret sauce, delighting guests beyond even their wildest imaginations.”
“Upon arriving in Montego Bay, we were greeted by Adam Stewart (Sandals’ executive chairman) and Shawn DaCosta (the company’s chief operating officer) and presented with upgraded accommodations in an over-the-water bungalow at the Sandals Royal Caribbean resort.
“The Sandals team continued to check in on us throughout our stay to make sure our time in Jamaica was as enjoyable as possible,” he said.
Jillian Thornton called the Jamaica resort “beautiful” and also said, “just being outdoors with the fresh ocean air made us feel so much safer and happier than being at home.”
She said the property works well with contemporary social distancing requirements. “There are so many private spaces on the resort for seclusion,” said Jillian. “It is clear the resort was built for romance and privacy which is perfect for these times. Of course, the highlight of our honeymoon was our amazing over-the-water bungalow. There is nothing more serene, luxurious or romantic!”
