Demand Drives Sandals Jamaica, St. Lucia Resort Re-Openings
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Brian Major February 04, 2021
Sandals Resorts International (SRI) this week reopened Jamaica’s Sandals Ochi Beach Resort property and Saint Lucia’s Sandals Halcyon Beach resorts in response to “increasing occupancy demand in the Caribbean,” said SRI officials.
The resorts offer complimentary onsite testing in compliance with CDC regulations requiring Americans to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test result for re-entry to the United States.
Sandals is also advising guests traveling to its St. Lucia resort of the updated protocols issued this week, under which the window to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result has been narrowed to no more than five days prior to arrival.
The Sandals properties resorts first closed on March 30 following the pandemic’s outbreak.
To assist travel agencies impacted by the travel downturn driven by the outbreak, SRI has extended its travel advisor programs and benefits, including agencies’ and Certified Sandals Specialist status, through the end of 2021, said SRI officials.
