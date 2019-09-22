Set sail in Luxury This October on The Mark Hotel Sailboat
The Mark Hotel bills itself as “New York’s most boldly lavish hotel.” How does it achieve that lofty standard?
With a 70-foot sailboat.
Bold? You bet.
The Mark Hotel Sailboat is a 70-foot ship that was built in 1921 by Nathanael Herreshoff, a legend of yacht design who dominated the field for more than seventy-five years. His innovative designs produced a succession of undefeated America's Cup yachts between 1893 and 1920.
Don’t worry, you needn’t know your jackline from your jigger-mast to enjoy this excursion. Captains Owen Wellison and James Brooks will handle the heavy lifting while you enjoy the arrival of fall and the stunning change of colors on a three-hour journey up the Hudson River from Manhattan.
The Mark Sailboat’s fall schedule will be available from October 1 through October 19 for 3-hour sails, scheduled twice a day at lunchtime or in the late afternoon. The journey comes complete with The Mark Hotel’s cashmere throws and a fall-inspired menu by The Mark Hotel's Michelin-star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.
The sailboat’s interior was designed to be a floating extension of The Mark Hotel’s aesthetic conceived by legendary French designer Jacques Grange, whose signature black and white stripes, synonymous with the hotel’s lobby, adorn the elegant accommodations on deck.
How’s that for “boldly lavish?”
In addition to the fiery oranges and reds of the leaves, breathtaking views of the city’s skyline, the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, along with other iconic New York City landmarks will be seen on the voyage.
The Sailboat is available as a private charter for The Mark Hotel’s guests.
If you find this excursion too adventurous, perhaps a picnic in Central Park via bicycle will be more to your liking.
The Mark Hotel guests can enjoy a ‘lunch-to-go’ created by Vongerichten. The gourmet picnic basket includes all the essentials—a blanket, cutlery, condiments and a specially designed bottle cooler. As a finishing touch, The Mark’s award-winning chief concierge, Isabelle Hogan, has curated an illustrated bike map to help guests navigate Central Park.
Arrive at the park in style riding one of the property’s stylish custom bicycles. Manufactured by Republic Bike, the bicycles incorporate elements of the hotel’s whimsical design by Grange—including a striped chaincase and monogrammed bells. The Mark Bikes come complete with ‘MARK’ license plates, signature black and white helmets and baskets.
If the weather isn’t cooperating for a picnic or sail, with its Upper East Side location at the corner of Madison Avenue and 77th Street, The Mark Hotel is situated less than a mile from the Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Guggenheim Museum and the Frick Collection, making it a perfect headquarters to explore the world’s greatest art.
Or perhaps shopping. The Mark Hotel’s unprecedented list of amenities includes access for guests to 24/7 shopping at Bergdorf Goodman.
For the New York City fall escape of your dreams, treat yourself. Be bold. Live lavishly. Enjoy The Mark Hotel.
