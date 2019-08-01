G Adventures Introduces New Yacht for Immersive Comfort Touring in the Galapagos
Leading tour operator G Adventures proudly introduces a sixth yacht to its fleet of vessels for touring the Galapagos Islands, with 2020 departures posted on its website today. The custom-built catamaran will be among the most comfortable passenger touring vessels of its size in the Galapagos, and will reflect the company’s commitment to responsible tourism. Select departures from international airports in New York, Miami, Los Angeles and Toronto will qualify early-booking passengers for free round-trip flights to Quito, Ecuador next year.
The 103-foot Reina Silvia Voyager catamaran will cruise the Galapagos Islands as a high-end touring vessel, accommodating up to 16 passengers in 10 cabins on two decks. Eight of those cabins are designed for twin/double stays, and two are dedicated to solo travelers who prefer their own space at a good value. Eight rooms offer private balconies, while all rooms have panoramic windows for optimal ocean viewing, plus bright, contemporary furnishings, artwork by local naturalist photographers, and energy-saving LED lighting.
Common areas onboard will include an expansive third deck with lounge chairs for sunbathing, covered cocktails bar, grill station and an outdoor jacuzzi tub for relaxing under the sun or stars. An indoor, air-conditioned salon with large video screen will enable visual presentations from specially trained naturalists, who will guide each group’s tour and help guests learn about the iconic wildlife and culture of the Galapagos Islands’ inhabitants.
Landings and exploration of the region’s remote ports and wild, rocky coasts will be accessible to guests, thanks to the Reina Silvia Voyager’s nine on-board kayaks and two zodiacs for guests’ guided use. Wetsuits and snorkeling gear will also be freely available for passengers’ enjoyment, as will beach towels and hairdryers. All meals onboard are included and will accommodate vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and allergy-sensitive diets. A crew of nine, including a dedicated chef and G Adventures Chief Experience Officer, will serve guests daily.
“There is nothing in the world like making eye contact with a curious sea lion, gentle sea turtle, tiny seahorse or prehistoric iguana in a place where Darwin himself studied evolution. We want our guests to have all of these adventurous experiences and still enjoy a dose of maritime luxury,” said Yves Marceau, G Adventures’ Boston-based global Vice President of Product, who is overseeing the design and construction. “The Reina Silvia Voyager is being purpose-built to enable nimble, immersive moments in and under the water, then welcome guests back on board in ultimate comfort. I am eager to experience this new cruise for myself.”
G Adventures is offering free, round-trip, international flights from four North American hubs when booked by September 30, 2019. The tour operator’s two new 10-day itineraries will be eligible for the complimentary airfare during the boat’s first three months of operations in 2020, offering 14 total departure dates for travelers to save on airfare. These voyages start and finish in the capital city of Quito, and offer sailing through either the eastern or western Galápagos, including the inhabited islands of Isabela, Floreana, Santa Cruz and San Cristobal, plus eight other uninhabited islands that are protected within the Galapagos National Park system. Pricing is as follows:
—8-day Galapagos - Central & Eastern Islands aboard the Reina Silvia Voyager, Cruise Only - $5,999 - 8,919.
—8-day Galapagos - Western & Central Islands aboard the Reina Silvia Voyager, Cruise Only- $5,999 - 8,919.
—10-day Galapagos from Quito - Central & Eastern Islands aboard the Reina Silvia Voyager - $6,599 - 9,669.
—10-day Galapagos from Quito - Western & Central Islands aboard the Reina Silvia Voyager - $6,599 - 9,669.
With 40 different itineraries that offer adventure travelers access to the 20 different islands of the Galapagos, ranging from 7 to 17 days in length, the Reina Silvia Voyager will allow G Adventures to meet the increasing traveler demand it is seeing for Galápagos adventure. There has been a 19 percent surge in global bookings of its marine-based cruises in the region since January 2016.
To comply with the Galápagos Islands’ trailblazing ban on single-use plastic bottles, straws and bags, G Adventures is giving each passenger a reusable stainless steel bottle and will offer unlimited access to filtered drinking water on board. Toiletries onboard all of G Adventures’ boats are also provided in refillable containers. In partnership with the nonprofit Planeterra Foundation, G Adventures additionally supports an Ocean Health Fund with investments in numerous marine initiatives, including the United Nations Environment Program’s Clean Seas campaign and the Marine Megafauna Foundation’s Galapagos Whale Shark Project.
G Adventures’ Managing Director for the U.S. and Latin America Ben Perlo said “We are thrilled to present a new option for experiencing some of the magic that the Galápagos has to offer, in a way that offers immersive, responsible travel without compromise on comfort. Adventure travel is about seeing how other communities live, and gaining access to places that most people have only read or dreamed about. Roughing-it is not required.”
SOURCE: G Adventures press release.
