Six Senses To Unveil Four Resorts in 2022
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey January 25, 2022
Six Senses Hotels and Resorts, whose properties focus on sustainability, community, wellness and design, plans to unveil four resorts this year in Rome, Switzerland, the Maldives and Saudi Arabia’s west coast.
Debuting in the fall, Six Senses Rome will feature a ground floor that will serve as a multipurpose area for socializing and dining.
The hotel will be equipped with a Six Senses Spa and Roman, an organic fruit and vegetable garden and a rooftop terrace that will proffer up sweeping views of the city.
Six Senses Crans-Montana in Switzerland, which is two hours from Geneva, will boast 47 hotel suites and 17 residences in a choice ski-on/ski-off location.
It is undergoing a renovation to capitalize on its Swiss Chalet ambiance and is set to open by the winter season.
Six Senses Kanuhura, a 40-minute seaplane flight from Male, is scheduled to open its doors in December, joining its Maldives’ sister property, on a private island.
In all, the resort complex includes three islands, the other two of which are deserted.
The resort will include 80 private overwater, beach and family villas.
Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea, is also scheduled to debut this year. The Saudi Arabian hotel is being designed to reflect its “Nabataean heritage majestic desert surroundings,” Six Senses said.
At its center will be the Oasis, a gathering spot for entertainment, Earth Lab activities, boutique, meeting spaces, restaurants and bars.
Six Senses will also unveil a wide range of retreats at a variety of its properties from March to May, focusing on wellness, dance and much more.
