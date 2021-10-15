Sonesta Expands Its Portfolio With 15 New Franchise Agreements
October 15, 2021
Sonesta International Hotels Corporation is expanding its global branded hotel portfolio with the signing of 15 franchise agreements during the first half of 2021 – accounting for 1,000 new guestrooms.
The new hotels include 11 Americas Best Value Inns, two Knights Inns, one Canadas Best Value Inn and one Red Lion Inn & Suites.
Sonesta’s Americas Best Value Inns include 534 properties, and its Canadas Best Value Inns features more than 20 hotels.
The Knights Inn brand can be found in 200 locations and Red Lion Inn & Suites in upward of 30.
“Our exceptional franchise support and operating model – formed by Sonesta’s 80-year legacy as a hotel operator – makes partnership with Sonesta a turnkey solution, allowing hotel owners to benefit quickly from Sonesta’s rapidly growing portfolio of more than 1,200 hotels,” said Brian Quinn, Sonesta chief development officer.
“Sonesta’s acquisition of RLH Corporation earlier this year, and last week’s launch of domestic franchising of four Sonesta namesake brands, has expanded our reach in the world of hotel franchising.
“We remain optimistic about the rebound of new construction projects and are enthusiastic for new market opportunities across the U.S.”
In all, Sonesta features 15 brands in eight countries for a total of 1,200 properties and 100,000 guestrooms.
