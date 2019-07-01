Sonesta Maho Beach Resort Relaunches Beach House Kids Club and Teen Zone
July 01, 2019
Back and better than ever, the all-inclusive, fun-for-all-ages Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa, is showing off new, upgraded facilities, amenities and an exciting new entertainment program after 18 months of renovations and rebuilding post-Hurricane Irma.
In addition to a new contemporary look throughout the resort, The Beach House Kids Club and popular Aqua Park returns, with two new waterslides for ages 10-15, a whole new cast of Beach House characters along with the new Teen Zone, offering a cool state-of-the-art, media-equipped crash pad for young adults.
The Beach House: A Family Concept
As the largest and most engaging all-inclusive family resort in Sint Maarten, Sonesta Maho Beach Resort invites guests of all ages to join Iggy Iguana, Penelope Pelican, Maarten Roots and the entire Beach House team to discover supervised activities day and night that focus on fun and creativity for the entire family. This entertaining, family-oriented concept include walkabout events; junior fitness; a dedicated children-only Beach House Kids Club designed for ages 3 to 12; character experiences with the Beach House Crew and the main event–the interactive kids show, Beach House Live!
The Beach House Kids Club features 1,000 square feet of indoor space and a 2,500 square-foot outdoor area with a playground. The Beach House Kids Club strives to make each day unique and always engaging for kids encouraging creativity and group interaction with daily and nightly themed sessions and character experiences, offering 24-hour babysitting services upon request. Adjacent is the 4,000 square-foot Aqua Park with a kid’s pool (1.6 feet deep) featuring three aquatic themed slides and a spacious pool deck with loungers and umbrellas creating the perfect environment for families to share quality time and fun under the sun.
Meet The New Beach House Crew
With his eyes set on scaling the charts, Iggy Iguana is Sint Maarten's number one pop sensation. Whether singing in the spotlight or posing for selfies, Iggy is always the center of attention. Penelope Pelican is a studious bird with her beak in the books and has a fascination for the island’s history and culture. Maarten Roots is the first palm shoot to emerge after the Hurricane, and while he may be small, Maarten makes up for it with his cheeky charm and sense of fun. He loves a joke and to read out the best letters from our junior guests. Whether you're singing and dancing along or learning about island culture on a Beach House Safari, our live action characters are on hand to fill guests’ vacations with interactive fun and enriching character experiences.
The New Teen Zone
Designed exclusively for this often overlooked age group, the new, high-tech Teen Zone is a state-of-the-art, media-equipped crash pad. The Teen Zone is packed with the latest entertainment and games including air hockey; foosball; table tennis/Ping-Pong; crazy golf; a cinema-style TV media room with PlayStation, Wii and Xbox and features a Social Suite for the cool crowd where teens can snap, tag and share all of their experiences virtually.
It's no doubt teens love music and the Teen Zone doesn’t miss a beat complete with DJ decks where emerging tastemakers can mix their own tracks while vocalists top the charts during karaoke sessions. There’s also a chill-out space with couches to crash on for those who just want to kick back, lounge and enjoy the vibe.
The dedicated Teen Zone events program will also include GoPro sessions, Shake Night, BBQ beach parties roasting marshmallows under the stars, movie nights and backstage passes to VIP parties. From sports events to spa treatments, there’s no end to the unique experiences on offer to our young adult guests. Everything about the Teen Zone is focused on social interaction, ensuring everyone connects and has a great time.
New Features and Familiar Favorites at Sonesta Maho Beach Resort
The resort unveiled an entirely new look reflecting a contemporary design while keeping its signature charms. Sonesta Maho Beach Resort still offers an array of restaurants and bars including the al fresco Palms Grill with Lava Rock dining; buffet offerings at Ocean Terrace; Napoli Pizzeria + Paninoteca; à la carte dining at The Point; pub grub at the Ascot Pub & Sports Bar and Asian specialties at Jing’s Kitchen. The Oasis Pool has two new cool waterslides for kids and the popular Oasis Swim Up Bar is back with poolside fun making it the lively center for resort activities.
Sonesta Maho Beach Resort’s newly appointed guestrooms are ideal for families showcasing a thoughtful contemporary design and layout creating better usage of the interior space. A new category room debuted, The Loft Suites, featuring ocean views, balconies, an elevated bedroom with a king bed and a sitting area located beneath with pullout sofa, providing privacy for parents and space for the kids. Other family-friendly features include connecting rooms, One Bedroom Suites with separate living rooms and pullout sofas and complimentary cribs available on request.
The New All-inclusive Entertainment Program for All Ages
This innovative, engaging and modern entertainment program aims to create a sense of community and cultural connection. Day and night, the talented professional team of live performers, musicians, artists, SunFit instructors, presenters and technical experts, deliver a fun, friendly industry-leading entertainment concept that authentically interacts with guests in the moment creating unforgettable vacation experiences.
The Live Music Program is packed full of Caribbean flavor with a variety of performances including themed music nights highlighting the best local acts. The spectacular Showteam Masterclass allows guests to witness unique aerial and cirque performance art, Brazilian capoeira, bachata and salsa dance and more, right in the resort setting. The Special Events Program brings everyone together celebrating major cultural and sporting events like the Super Bowl, The Oscars or even Thanksgiving.
Also part the Special Events Program, guests will enjoy a BBQ Beach Party Under the Stars, a Caribbean Carnival style event packed with food, fun and exciting special performances, and crab racing, too. Daily activities include a variety of games by the pool or beach, trivia, prizes, and SunFit program sessions. Guests can stay up to date with “Radio Waves” the resort’s poolside broadcast with all of the details for what’s on and where.
Maho Village Carnival
At the heart of the entertainment program is the incredible Carnival parade that marches through Maho Village on Friday nights. This energetic and lively spectacle features the Generation New Status Youth Marching Band and The Sonesta Showteam, turning it up in celebration of music, joy and community.
Sonesta Resorts St. Maarten has created a concept to stimulate all the senses with a wide range of unique experiences and tailored activities, elevating the guest experience from memorable to unforgettable. So whether you like to sit under the sun or be part of the fun, Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa has something for everyone.
For more information and reservations, please visit Sonesta.com/stmaarten or call 800-766-3782.
