Tapestry Collection by Hilton Continues its Growth With Canadian Debut
Hotel & Resort Mia Taylor October 30, 2019
Tapestry Collection by Hilton is making its Canadian debut with the opening of Canvas Moncton in New Brunswick.
The new build, boutique hotel was inspired by its host community of Moncton, an eclectic, multicultural destination.
The hallways of the 97-room hotel, for instance, are filled with art created by local and international artists, providing an art gallery vibe. Many of the guestrooms meanwhile include balconies designed to provide views of the surrounding city.
“Bringing Tapestry Collection by Hilton to the Canadian market is an exciting accomplishment for the brand, and it is only fitting that we would make our mark in a city rich in local culture,” said Jenna Hackett, global head, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.
In addition to stylish accommodations, the new hotel features state-of-the-art meeting and event spaces designed to accommodate up to 120 guests.
The property also includes in-house dining at Gahan House, which features handcrafted ales and high-quality pub favorites. For a more interactive culinary experience, wine and beer tastings and food-pairing workshops are available onsite at Expérience by ANBL.
Tapestry Collection has had a successful few years. In 2018, it added 14 hotels to its collection, among them its first New York City property, The Bernic Hotel, and its first location in the Chicago area with The Rose Hotel Chicago O’Hare.
As it embarked on 2019, Tapestry had 45 properties in the pipeline including its first West Coast offerings.
With its sights now set on the growing Canadian tourism market, Tapestry is planning for continued expansion in the country. The brand already has two additional Canadian hotels in the pipeline.
Launched in 2017, Tapestry is a portfolio of upscale, original hotels that cater to guests seeking vibrant and authentic experiences. Every Tapestry Collection property features its own unique style while still offering the benefits of the Hilton Honors program.
